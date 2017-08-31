Near record-breaking temperatures expected this weekend

With triple-digit temperatures forecast for the Tri-Valley this holiday weekend, the city of Pleasanton is activating two cooling centers for residents seeking respite from the heat.

From Friday through Monday, the Pleasanton Library at 400 Old Bernal Ave. and the Pleasanton Senior Center at 5353 Sunol Blvd. will serve as cooling centers. The senior center will be open from 12-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 12-5 p.m. Monday. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Temperatures are expected to hit 113 degrees in Livermore on Friday, which would be two degrees shy of the city's all-time record set in September 1950, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat, combined with light winds and smoke drifting into the Bay Area from wildfires elsewhere in Northern California and in Oregon has triggered a Spare the Air alert Friday for the second consecutive day.

As a result of the weather, PUSD has canceled all outdoor activities scheduled at district schools Thursday and Friday with the exception of the varsity football game at 8 p.m. Friday between Amador Valley High and Kings Academy Sunnyvale. A planned ribbon cutting in recognition of the new field at Amador Stadium is also set go on at 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to school district spokesman Patrick Gannon.

City officials have advised residents to drink plenty of water, minimize strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and wear light-colored clothing during the heat wave.

Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report