News

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 31, 2017, 3:26 pm

Near record-breaking temperatures expected this weekend

City activates cooling centers, PUSD cancels outdoor activities

by Julia Reis / Pleasanton Weekly

With triple-digit temperatures forecast for the Tri-Valley this holiday weekend, the city of Pleasanton is activating two cooling centers for residents seeking respite from the heat.

From Friday through Monday, the Pleasanton Library at 400 Old Bernal Ave. and the Pleasanton Senior Center at 5353 Sunol Blvd. will serve as cooling centers. The senior center will be open from 12-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 12-5 p.m. Monday. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Temperatures are expected to hit 113 degrees in Livermore on Friday, which would be two degrees shy of the city's all-time record set in September 1950, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat, combined with light winds and smoke drifting into the Bay Area from wildfires elsewhere in Northern California and in Oregon has triggered a Spare the Air alert Friday for the second consecutive day.

As a result of the weather, PUSD has canceled all outdoor activities scheduled at district schools Thursday and Friday with the exception of the varsity football game at 8 p.m. Friday between Amador Valley High and Kings Academy Sunnyvale. A planned ribbon cutting in recognition of the new field at Amador Stadium is also set go on at 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to school district spokesman Patrick Gannon.

City officials have advised residents to drink plenty of water, minimize strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and wear light-colored clothing during the heat wave.

Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Sandy Piderit
a resident of Amador Valley High School
on Aug 31, 2017 at 4:27 pm

We received an email from Amador saying the ribbon cutting would be at 7:30 pm.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Julia Reis
Pleasanton Weekly staff reporter
on Aug 31, 2017 at 4:36 pm
Julia Reis is a registered user.

Story has been updated - thanks Sandy.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Challenges for retailers are reflected in Pleasanton's revenues
By Tim Hunt | 1 comment | 550 views

Local leaders applaud PPIE, new school superintendent
By Jeb Bing | 2 comments | 321 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Tri-Valley Heroes Awards

Nominations due by Sept. 18

Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com are once again putting out a call for nominations and sponsorships for the annual Tri-Valley Heroes awards - our salute to the community members dedicated to bettering the Tri-Valley and the lives of its residents.

Nomination form