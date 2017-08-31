Everything Scottish at Pleasanton fairgrounds

From bagpipes to caber tossing to high-hopping Irish dancing, the 152nd Scottish Highland Gathering and Games this holiday weekend will have something for everyone.

The annual all-day gathering at the Alameda County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday presents the traditional triple-fare of pipe bands, highland dancing and heavy event athletics, 22 different attractions in all.

Nearly 100 clans set up tents for folks to learn more about their heritage; more than 20 exotic birds of prey perch on trainers' arms to be admired; and Mary, Queen of Scots, navigates the grounds with her entourage, as do Highland warriors, Roman legions and invading Vikings.

Special this year is the appearance of Graham McTavish, actor from "The Hobbit" film series and "Outlander," a time-traveling TV show set in Scotland that is beginning its third season on Starz. McTavish, a native of Glasgow, will have autograph and photo sessions under the main grandstands on both days.

"There is so much to do -- that's why we have two-day tickets," said Floyd Busby, spokesman for the Caledonian Club of San Francisco, proud host of the extravaganza.

The tradition began in 1866 when the newly formed club gathered on Market and 12th streets in San Francisco for its first picnic, which included athletic contests and dancing events. By the second year, 4,000 people attended, and the Gathering and Games have continued, even following the 1906 earthquake, trying out different venues before settling in Pleasanton about 20 years ago.

"There are a total of seven stages," Busby said. "Five of them are Celtic music, from indie groups to Celtic rock 'n' roll."

The two other stages feature continuous fiddling, harping, singing and Scottish country dancing.

"The fiddlers rally has students from beginners on up to expert -- it's a big rally with the fiddlers playing like mad," Busby said.

Five air-conditioned buildings will host vendors, he noted. British-style food will be featured at the event, and fair food will also be for sale. Whisky tasting will include premium Scottish, American and international whiskies, and a whisky master will lead a seminar.

Kilt-wearers of all ages and abilities can take part in the free Kilted Mile races that begin at 10 each day. And the Heavy Athletic Events showcase a dozen of the world's top athletes as well as competitions among almost 70 of the country's top amateur men and women.

The athletics include tossing a caber (tree trunk), the weight for height, weight for distance, the Scottish hammer and stone putt. Contests take place all day on the race track and can be enjoyed from the grandstands.

Standing on the ground level is free, bench seats are $6 and reserved seating is $8. The trackside terrace to the right of the grandstand has a buffet lunch and tables and chairs, with a view of the athletic events.

A Children's Glen will have games and prizes, and the Clydesdale horse team is also popular with youngsters, as well as sheep dog trials and long-coated highland cattle.

This year, 35 pipe bands from the United States and Canada will complete in five grades, and they all participate in the pageantry of the Massed Bands in front of the grandstands at 5:20 p.m. to close each day's festivities. A featured part of the show is the entrance of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band from Miramar, playing in unison with the famed L.A. Scots Grade-1 Pipe Band.

This year the San Ramon Marriott is the host hotel, where the U.S. Marine Band and other musical groups will hold a formal concert tonight, with $14 admission, and an informal free performance Sunday evening, Busby said.

He recommends buying a program for a guide to the multitude of events at the Games and Gathering, but noted there are also several information booths.

"There is something for everybody," Busby said.

Wee guide to weekend

What: 152nd Scottish Highland Gathering and Games

Who: Caledonian Club of San Francisco

When: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Sept. 2-3

Where: Alameda County Fairgrounds

Tickets: $25 one-day adult; $35 two days

$13 one-day seniors, 65-plus; $25 two days

$13 one-day youths (12-17); $25 two days

Free for children 11 and under, and for active military

Grandstand show: $6 bench. $8 reserved. Ground-level standing area is free.

Parking: Fairgrounds charges $10 per vehicle

Other: Food can be brought into the fairgrounds but drinks must be non-alcoholic in non-glass containers.