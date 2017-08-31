News

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 31, 2017, 11:48 am

Castro Valley man identified as suspect in fatal shooting of Sacramento deputy

CHP investigators also injured Wednesday

A Castro Valley resident was identified Thursday as the suspect in the shooting death of a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy during an investigation at a Sacramento-area motel Wednesday, a sheriff's spokesman said.

Deputy Robert French, 52, died on the way to a hospital after he was shot at the Ramada Inn on Auburn Boulevard in unincorporated Sacramento. Two California Highway Patrol investigators were also injured, according to sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull.

Homicide detectives identified Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, 32, as the suspect in the shooting. Littlecloud is in critical condition with life-threatening wounds at a hospital, according to Turnbull.

The case began a little after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when investigators found an allegedly stolen car in the Ramada Inn parking lot. Two women got into the car and when authorities tried to stop them, they drove away, prompting a pursuit, Turnbull said.

The pursuit ended in Elk Grove. One of the women, Priscilla Prendez, 23, of Oakland, was arrested by the CHP on suspicion of vehicle theft and felony evasion and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to Turnbull. The other woman was questioned and released.

Detectives found that Prendez was on searchable probation and registered to a room at the Ramada Inn.

When the detectives knocked on the door of the room, a battery of shots were fired through the front door and walls of the room, hitting two CHP investigators, Turnbull said.

Holding an assault rifle, Littlecloud tried to exit through the back balcony of the motel room. There were sheriff's deputies at the back of the building and Littlecloud engaged the deputies in gunfire, striking French, Turnbull said.

Littlecloud jumped into a car, leading officers on a chase and then crashing the car just west of Watt Avenue. Littlecloud was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital, according to Turnbull.

The car he was driving was reported stolen from the Bay Area, Turnbull said.

The Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and Professional Standards Division will investigate the case, which is standard practice for any officer-involved shooting that happens in its jurisdiction, Turnbull said.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office and the Inspector General will conduct independent reviews of the shooting, according to Turnbull.

The six other deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, in accordance with the department's policies, he said.

— Bay City News Service

