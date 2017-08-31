California nomad 'Mule' jailed after arrest in Castro Valley

The nomadic man known as "Mule," who passed through the Tri-Valley this week, was arrested Wednesday night in Castro Valley on suspicion of trespassing and obstructing law enforcement.

The man, whose given name is John Sears, remains in custody at the Santa Rita Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail and awaits arraignment Friday morning, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

According to California Highway Patrol officials, one of their officers was out on patrol around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when the officer saw 69-year-old Mule and his traveling companion, an actual mule, on the other side of a chain-link fence near the intersection of Castro Valley Boulevard and Center Street.

The fence separates the two roads from an embankment that leads direct to Interstate 580. Citing safety concerns for the mule and the fact they were on state-owned property, the officer asked Mule to come to the other side of the fence, according to CHP officials. When Mule refused to do so, the officer contacted his supervisor and other officers, and at 6:50 p.m. they placed Mule under arrest.

The charges are trespassing and obstructing a peace officer, and shortly thereafter he was taken to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, according to the CHP.

Mule remains at the jail, with a bail set at $10,000. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Dublin.

Mule has been roaming the West for decades now, full-time for the past 14 years. It's his chosen way of life, he said, and part of his mission to oppose urbanization and to ask lawmakers for a country-wide interstate trail system.

He travels with animal mules as well (giving him his self-dubbed name), presently with a dappled 27-year-old named Little Girl.

But he's had a fair share of run-ins with police as well over the years, as his chosen lifestyle and habit of sleeping in public spaces and walking mules down the highways often don't always sit well with authorities and legal restrictions. According to his website, Mule has received at least eight citations and been arrested at least one other time since embarking on his nomadic ways.

After being arrested in Castro Valley, three members of the nonprofit Horses Healing Hearts, Inc., picked up Little Girl in their trailer and brought her to a ranch. They would not specify the specific location, citing privacy concerns for the animal.

Mule has a detailed blog and a Facebook page that has over 38,000 followers. Both have been maintained by an anonymous supporter since 2014.

The recent arrest has been updated on the Facebook page, receiving much attention from Mule followers.

"Mule would not like seeing Three Mules followers disparaging officers doing their jobs of enforcing the law," the page reads in one update. "Any comments that (are) violent or threatening towards law enforcement on this Facebook page is not tolerated and will be deleted. Mule has strong principles that he stands by and is willing to be arrested for these beliefs. When he gets out, he'll share and post what happened."