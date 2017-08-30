Oversight committee signs off on Measures B, BB tax spending

The Alameda County Transportation Commission spent Measure B and Measure BB sales tax revenue in accordance with the intent of the voter-approved ballot measures during the 2015-16 fiscal year, according to the county's Independent Watchdog Committee.

The 17-member panel, which released its annual report last week, is charged with analyzing and auditing how the commission handles funds generated by the transportation sales taxes.

And for the 15th straight year, the Alameda CTC received a clean, unmodified opinion from its oversight committee.

In addition to the audit, this year's report outlines programs delivered and projects funded in 2015-16 through money raised by Measures B, the half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2000, and Measure BB, passed by voters in 2014 to augment the transportation sales tax to one cent and extend it through 2045.

Projects in the Pleasanton area funded at some level through the two taxes in 2015-16 included the Highway 84-Interstate 580 interchange, I-580 auxiliary lanes, Highway 84 expansion and I-680 express lanes south of Pleasanton.

According to the committee, the Alameda CTC received $137.3 million in Measure B revenue and expended $125.8 million that year.

Key efforts included $53.1 million for public transit, including operations, capital investments and special transportation for seniors and people with disabilities; $25.8 million for highway and street capital projects; and $38.1 million for local transportation improvements.

In 2015-16, the committee found Alameda CTC received $137.3 million in Measure BB revenue and spent $77.2 million.

Key projects included $40.1 million for public transit, including operations, capital investments and special transportation for seniors and people with disabilities, and $30.7 million for local street, road, bicycle and pedestrian projects.

Other expenditures among the two taxes also included $4.8 million total for general administration and $2.6 million total for direct program and project management and oversight.

The oversight committee consists of members on two-year terms who live in Alameda County, are not elected officials at any government level and are not in position to benefit personally in any way from the sales tax spending.

The membership roster includes one resident per Board of Supervisors district, one resident per district appointed by the Alameda County Mayor's Conference, and one member each from the county's Labor Council, Paratransit Advisory and Planning Committee and Taxpayers' Association, Bike East Bay, East Bay Economic Development Alliance, League of Women voters and the Sierra Club.

To learn more about the annual report and audit, visit www.alamedactc.org, email aayers@alamedactc.org or call 510-208-7475.