Local LDS Stake welcomes new leaders

The Pleasanton Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a change in leadership this week, with a new president and counselors now in place.

Brian Black is the new president of the local stake, which is comprised of six Mormon congregations in Pleasanton and Dublin. James Gardanier was named first counselor and Clinton Jensen as second counselor.

"President Black and his counselors, with the support of their wives and children, will lead six congregations totaling more than 2,000 members and help them increase their commitment to our Savior Jesus Christ, strengthen their families and serve their fellowmen," stake officials said in announcing new leaders Tuesday morning.

The appointments were made after releases were extended to former president Jeremy D. McFadden, first counselor Richard L. Hair and second counselor Alexander Tang. The releases came because of a job transfer for McFadden. The three men were recognized for their service at a recent gathering from nearly 1,000 members in attendance.

The Pleasanton Stake is now guided by Black, who works for Analog Devices, Inc. He and wife Stephanie McConkie Black have five children.

Gardanier, owner of Vision Media, and his wife Kerry Kinateder Gardanier are the parents of three children. Jensen, who with wife Marianne Turner Jensen have six children, is director of technology risk management at Kaiser Permanente.

The church operates a lay ministry, and all local members serve without pay, officials said.