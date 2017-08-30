Fundraiser set Sunday for Pleasanton native fighting cancer

This Sunday evening the Sunshine Saloon in Pleasanton is set to host a fundraiser dinner and raffle, with all proceeds going to a Pleasanton native and Alameda County Fire Department 9-1-1 dispatcher battling cancer.

Tickets for the event, which is taking place from 5-9 p.m. at the restaurant (1807 Santa Rita Road, Suite K), are being sold online for $25 each through the Fighting for Genevieve Facebook page. The restaurant's capacity is 200, and any tickets not sold in advance will be available at the door.

Money raised will go to Genevieve Giordano, 41, who since 2013 has been fighting a rare form of soft tissue sarcoma, a type of cancer that develops from certain tissues like bone or muscle.

A Pleasanton native who graduated from Amador Valley High in 1994, Giordano has worked as an emergency dispatcher for the past 20 years, most recently for ACFD. Over her career she has been recognized as Rookie of the Year by the Lawrence Livermore Lab Fire Department and Dispatcher of the Year by ACFD, as well as for her work on the Berkeley balcony collapse and ACE train derailment.

Currently she is on leave to treat her cancer and has undergone multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy since being diagnosed, her mother Yvonne Giordano wrote in an email.

"Despite all these setbacks she continues to bring joy and encouragement to others with her joyful smile and persevering spirit," Yvonne Giordano said. "Friends, coworkers, neighbors, church family, medical staff and family continue to pray her through each battle."

Tickets for Sunday's fundraiser include a spaghetti dinner, Caesar salad and garlic bread. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each, with prizes up for grabs including a four-night stay in Tahoe, gift baskets and more.

To purchase tickets, look for the link on the Fighting for Genevieve Facebook page. There is also a GoFundMe that can be accessed by searching "Fighting for Genevieve Giordano." It had raised $12,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.