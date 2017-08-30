News

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 30, 2017, 3:03 pm

Fundraiser set Sunday for Pleasanton native fighting cancer

All proceeds will support ACFD 9-1-1 dispatcher Genevieve Giordano

by Julia Reis / Pleasanton Weekly

This Sunday evening the Sunshine Saloon in Pleasanton is set to host a fundraiser dinner and raffle, with all proceeds going to a Pleasanton native and Alameda County Fire Department 9-1-1 dispatcher battling cancer.

Tickets for the event, which is taking place from 5-9 p.m. at the restaurant (1807 Santa Rita Road, Suite K), are being sold online for $25 each through the Fighting for Genevieve Facebook page. The restaurant's capacity is 200, and any tickets not sold in advance will be available at the door.

Money raised will go to Genevieve Giordano, 41, who since 2013 has been fighting a rare form of soft tissue sarcoma, a type of cancer that develops from certain tissues like bone or muscle.

A Pleasanton native who graduated from Amador Valley High in 1994, Giordano has worked as an emergency dispatcher for the past 20 years, most recently for ACFD. Over her career she has been recognized as Rookie of the Year by the Lawrence Livermore Lab Fire Department and Dispatcher of the Year by ACFD, as well as for her work on the Berkeley balcony collapse and ACE train derailment.

Currently she is on leave to treat her cancer and has undergone multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy since being diagnosed, her mother Yvonne Giordano wrote in an email.

"Despite all these setbacks she continues to bring joy and encouragement to others with her joyful smile and persevering spirit," Yvonne Giordano said. "Friends, coworkers, neighbors, church family, medical staff and family continue to pray her through each battle."

Tickets for Sunday's fundraiser include a spaghetti dinner, Caesar salad and garlic bread. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each, with prizes up for grabs including a four-night stay in Tahoe, gift baskets and more.

To purchase tickets, look for the link on the Fighting for Genevieve Facebook page. There is also a GoFundMe that can be accessed by searching "Fighting for Genevieve Giordano." It had raised $12,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Comments

15 people like this
Posted by Yvonne Giordano
a resident of Happy Valley
on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:02 pm

Dear Julia, You did a great job! Thank you for sharing Genevieve's story with the community!
Most Sincerely,
yvonne giordano

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Auntie Marlynne
a resident of Another Pleasanton neighborhood
on Aug 30, 2017 at 9:26 pm


Genevieve, my dear sweet niece, YOU have been an inspiration to us all (family and friends) especially with your strength, courage these past 4+ years to say the least. May this fundraiser glean much support you so deserve. Our family loves you with all our hearts, ~ Auntie Marlynne

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Roy Cook
a resident of Country Fair
on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:16 am

I appreciate the way our community rallies to help others. May I suggest the Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation for additional assistance. At no cost, this organization helps cancer patients through their journey. In addition, they provide access to therapies that help relieve the side affects of cancer treatments. Here is a link to the application. Web Link=

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Colleen
a resident of another community
on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:35 am

We invite the community to join us in celebrating a hero and a loving community member, Genevieve. Thank you to Bob Rossi for his generous support and open heart.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Cherie Bergman
a resident of Vintage Hills
on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:40 pm

Dear Genevieve,
I have been praying for you for so long through The Magnolias prayer group and have been a witness to your bravery and perseverance in fighting your illness, you have become a prayer to me! Just saying your name "Genevieve" means hope, determination, love of life, compassion for others, gratitude and FAITH! Your faith in Our Lord has renewed me countless times and I am humbled by you. I continue to pray for you my dear and I am definitely on "Genevieve-Team!"

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Challenges for retailers are reflected in Pleasanton's revenues
By Tim Hunt | 1 comment | 550 views

Local leaders applaud PPIE, new school superintendent
By Jeb Bing | 2 comments | 321 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Tri-Valley Heroes Awards

Nominations due by Sept. 18

Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com are once again putting out a call for nominations and sponsorships for the annual Tri-Valley Heroes awards - our salute to the community members dedicated to bettering the Tri-Valley and the lives of its residents.

Nomination form