County activates disaster fund to support Texas communities ravaged by storm

Alameda County officials announced Wednesday they have reactivated the disaster relief fund to enable the county's employees and residents to voluntarily donate funds to support the recovery effort needed to rebuild communities throughout major parts of Texas and to help the thousands of people suffering in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The fund allows the approximately 9,700 workers, plus residents, to contribute cash to the cause. County employees can also donate up to five days of their accrued vacation time, compensatory time and holiday in-lieu time.

"Our sympathy is with the people in Texas as they recover from this devastating hurricane," Wilma Chan, president of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. "Our Disaster Relief Fund offers a great opportunity for people in our community to support the recovery effort and to make a difference in the lives of others."

First established in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, the fund has been reactivated over the years in response to critical incidents near and far such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005, earthquakes in Haiti and Chile in 2010 and the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland last year.

"In the past Alameda County employees and our residents have been extremely generous in supporting others in times of crisis,'' County Administrator Susan S. Muranishi said. "We created the Alameda County Disaster Relief Fund to enable our employees to act on their desire to help others and to ensure that local donations will go directly to the people who need our support the most."

County officials said they intend for all contributions to go directly to victims and families affected by the devastating storm in Texas.

Cash and online donations are accepted. Cash donations may be contributed by sending a personal check payable to the Alameda County Disaster Relief Fund, c/o the Auditor-Controller Agency, 1221 Oak Street, Room 238, Oakland CA 94612.

To learn more, visit the donation website.