Pleasanton Preps: Tri-Valley all-stars win third straight World Series title

Tri-Valley Babe Ruth has a long tradition of excellence on the baseball field stretching close to three decades, but this year's 15-year-old all-star team accomplished something that had never been done before in the entire 66-year history of Babe Ruth baseball.

The team, which plays their regular season in Dublin on Camp Parks U.S. Army Reserve base, won a third consecutive national championship.

Two years ago, the boys won the 13-year-old World Series in Jamestown, N.Y. Last year, they won the 14-year-old World Series in Westfield, Mass. And on Aug. 17, they clinched the first-ever trifecta by winning the 15-year-old World Series in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

The team, consisting of 12 Pleasanton boys and one from San Ramon Valley High, finished this summer with a 16-1 record. The team's overall mark the past three summers is 45-3, which includes three Northern California championships, three Pacific Southwest regional titles and now three national championships.

With a target on their back, the Tri-Valley boys played four pool-play games in this year's World Series, and although nothing came easy, they finished with four wins. It started with a 5-4 win over Newtown, Conn., followed by a 9-1 victory over Marshall County, Tenn. Next up was a 4-2 win over West Windsor, N.J., and a 5-3 triumph over Sarasota, Fla.

The four wins earned the team the top seed in the National Division. The seeding gave them a bye before facing a rematch with Sarasota in the semifinals.

Down 4-2 with three outs remaining, the gritty Californians scored three seventh-inning runs before Florida could record a single out and walked off with a stunning 5-4 victory.

On championship night, several thousand Tennessee fans, decked out in the burnt orange, showed up to Bobby Brewer field to watch their Lawrenceburg team try to avenge a 2015, 15-year-old title game loss to Southern California.

However, as fate would have it, the Bay Area boys prevailed with another hard-fought championship game win 4-3.

This year's team had six boys on all three championship teams: Josh Anderson, Joey Battilega, Trevor Jackson, Jaden Sheppard, Evan Chevalier and Cory Steinhauer.

Three boys were on two of the teams: Demetre Aaron, Luke Palfalvi and Troy Nassar. And the four key new additions this year were Shane Cancilla, Brad Couture, Patrick Gallagher and Matt Sugden.

The coaches were Tony Battilega, Mark Palfalvi and Scott Sugden.

Special honors in this year's World Series went to: Sheppard, MVP; Cancilla, Luke Palfalvi and Matt Sugden, All-World Series Team; and Anderson, Gold Glove.

Football update

It wasn't exactly the type of beginning the local football teams were looking for as they launched their 2017 seasons last Friday.

Both Amador Valley and Foothill lost their quarterbacks in the first quarter of their games, forcing each team to look to their bench for help.

Ben Wooldridge, the Fresno State-bound quarterback for Foothill who is in his third year of starting for the Falcons and is regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the region, was sent to the sideline against San Leandro with a shoulder injury on his throwing arm.

Nico Mazotti, the Amador quarterback who transferred from Foothill, lasted all of one play against De La Salle as he got drilled and suffered a concussion.

The injuries didn't help either team, as the Falcons fell 35-26 to San Leandro and De La Salle got the best of the Dons 42-7.

Lost in the concern for the starters was that the two players who came off the bench for the schools did pretty nice jobs in relief.

Andrew Duval was suddenly given the keys to the Foothill offense and performed well, leading the Falcons to scoring drives.

"He played very well," coach Matt Sweeney said of Duval. "If you would have told me we would score 26 points with our backup quarterback, I would have told you that you are crazy. (Backups) just don't get the reps in practice."

How long Wooldridge is out remains to be seen. The biggest break comes with Foothill having a bye this week, allowing Wooldridge an extra week to make it back.

He's a tough kid -- anyone who saw him take a beating last year and continually keep getting up can attest to that -- so figure if there is any chance of playing against San Ramon Valley on Sept. 8, he will be there.

But Sweeney was quick to point out the big picture.

"Ben will not play until he is 100%," Sweeney said. "He's got too bright a future, and it's not the way we work at Foothill. We won't put someone in until they are healthy."

For Amador, it was Coleman Wiley who came into the game and played well in an almost no-win situation as the top Dons were facing one of the top teams in the nation.

"He did a nice job getting the ball out on time," Amador coach Danny Jones said of Wiley, who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 160 pounds. "It was time for the next man up. There was no time to flinch and he played well."

Initially, it appeared Mazotti would be out at least eight days and pursuant to protocol established by high school football, but over the weekend Jones got word that Mazotti had been cleared to return to the team this week.

The Dons host Kings Academy (Sunnyvale) this Friday night, an extra special event for Amador Valley High as the school's students, educators and community members will come together between the junior varsity and varsity football games at 6:30 p.m. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Amador Stadium's new field.