Opera in the Vineyard again this month

Enjoy music, a picnic dinner and wine among the vines

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Opera fans have one more chance to enjoy Opera in the Vineyard this summer, a relaxed evening of music and wine to benefit Livermore Valley Opera's 25th anniversary season. The event has been an annual sellout so this year another event was added, which will be from 5-8 p.m. July 16 at Retzlaff Vineyards in Livermore.

The evenings offer a chance for the community to enjoy arias from classic operas performed by professional singers in an informal setting, while enjoying a "bring-your-own-picnic dinner" that can be enhanced by wine purchased from the hosting vineyard.

"Opera in the Vineyard has become a popular LVO summer event that has created a wonderful community of music lovers," said Raquel Holt, event co-chairwoman and Livermore Valley Opera founder and board member.

Livermore Valley Opera stars performing will be tenor Christopher Bengochea ("Lucia di Lammermoor," 2015), baritone Bernardo Bermudez ("Marriage of Figaro," 2017), soprano Shawnette Sulker ("The Magic Flute," 2007) and mezzo soprano Nikola Printz, accompanied by pianist Chun Mei Wilson.

"It is always wonderful to see our supporters enjoy themselves in an informal, casual event as they listen to beautiful arias being performed by LVO's talented principal singers," Holt said. "From their picnic baskets, our guests take out a spread of delectable culinary delights to share, and to hear the clinking of wine glasses as they happily make a toast to each other is a delight to see."

The fundraiser will again offer the popular "Arias a la carte" when guests can purchase songs from a "menu of delectable arias" for the singers to perform at the purchaser's table or seating area.

Tickets for Opera in the Vineyard are $45 each in advance, $50 each at the door. They can be purchased at www.livermorevalleyopera.com.

All ticket levels will have table seating. Tables of eight are available for purchase in advance for $340. No outside wines will be permitted and guests are encouraged to carpool.

