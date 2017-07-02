Home burn permits suspended in rural unincorporated county areas

Starting Monday, Cal Fire is suspending permits for outdoor residential burning in rural, unincorporated areas in Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties, the agency said this weekend.

The suspension bans all outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. It applies only to State Responsibility Areas in those counties, areas that are generally rural, unincorporated and covered with grass, brush or timber.

Cal Fire is also suspending permits for State Responsibility Areas in the western portions of San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, the agency said.

The wet winter encouraged the growth of grass, which then dried out and died in the current hot, dry weather, increasing fire danger.

"The abundant dead grass will only serve as a fuse to the heavier vegetation still suffering the lasting effects of five years of drought," Cal Fire director chief Ken Pimlott said in a statement.

Since Jan.1, Cal Fire and firefighters across the state have already responded to 2,135 wildfires, the agency said.

With that in mind, the agency asked residents to clear all dead and dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures; landscape with fire-resistant and drought-resistant plants; and find alternative ways to dispose of debris such as chipping it instead of burning it.

The agency noted that the permit suspension doesn't apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Residents can get campfire permits at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.

For more information on preventing wildfires, residents can visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.

-- Janis Mara, Bay City News