1st Wednesday focusing on public safety appreciation

"Salute to Public Safety" is the theme for this week's 1st Wednesday Street Party hosted by the Pleasanton Downtown Association.

Highlighted by activities to show appreciation to local police officers and firefighters, the event next Wednesday will also feature live music, the kid zone, food trucks, vendor exhibits, the beer and wine garden, and more.

House Call, known for high-energy music, will be playing on the entertainment garden stage, while local bands and artists will be performing along Main Street as well. Roudon-Smith Winery and Cellar Door will be the featured wineries while Handles on Main will be pouring craft beers.

This week's 1st Wednesday is set to run from 6-9 p.m. downtown.