Pleasanton ready to celebrate Independence Day

The Pleasanton community is set to gather together at Lions Wayside Park on Tuesday for an afternoon of family-friendly music, food and fun during Pleasanton's 19th annual Fourth of July celebration.

Officially dubbed "Celebrating Freedom and its Evolution since the Revolution," the community picnic and concert event is produced by around 100 volunteers and brings hundreds together every year.

The annual celebration was founded in 1998 by W. Ron Sutton, who said he hoped to "make sure that we remember Fourth of July for more than fireworks and barbecues. We celebrate our shared heritage -- and still have time for other activities in the evening."

Organized by local nonprofit Make A Difference, Today & Always, the program will begin at noon Tuesday, first with several remarks and a welcome by Mayor Jerry Thorne, and will end at 1:30 p.m.

The theme of this year's celebration is "In Praise of America: All-Time Favorite Independence Day Music." The music will be selected by Bob Williams, a member of the Pleasanton Community Concert Band since it was founded 42 years ago and its conductor for 33 years.

"My criteria categories included: Nostalgia. Patriotism. Nationalism. Historical or musical significance to freedom," Williams said. "From the band library, I chose music that made me feel comfortable in at least two of these areas."

The band will also play the anthems of each branch of the service during a tribute to those who have served in the military and their families.

American Legion Post 238 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6298 will provide the colorguard and Boy Scouts Troop 908 will help set up the program.

The event will feature guest speaker Ann Collins, who will narrate a section of the Bill of Rights, as well as Pat Bosma performing as Lady Liberty, who will lead a singalong of the national anthem.

In accordance with the theme of America's evolution since the Revolution, two naturalized citizens -- Christine Steiner from England and Noi Yamamoto from Thailand -- will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Also during the afternoon, audience members will be welcomed to sing "Happy Birthday" together to the United States of America. And during all of this, attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue for the event. People should bring their own chairs or blankets. Shade will likely be provided by canopies and park trees.

For those seeking something to eat, the Pleasanton Lions Club will provide its popular hot dog lunch "A Dog & a Drink for 2 Dollars" as well as hand-held American flags, free to the first 300 attendees. Children will also be given wooden tokens to trade for ice-cream cones at Meadowlark Dairy, adjacent to the park.

The annual Ed Kinney Community Patriot Awards will be presented to Betty Nostrand and Rosemary Young during the celebration. Both are being honored for their involvement and leadership in various volunteer organizations and their service to their communities. The emcees will be Ken McDonald and Les Duman.