Uploaded: Thu, Jun 29, 2017, 11:22 am

Warriors GM Bob Myers honored at alma mater in Danville

Forward Draymond Green also takes part in NBA Awards press conference

by Jeremy Walsh

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers found himself at a familiar place Wednesday afternoon in Danville â€“ and with familiar company and a familiar award.

Myers' alma mater Monte Vista High School hosted a press conference where the NBA champions' GM received his second NBA Executive of the Year Award in three years.

Warriors' star forward Draymond Green was also honored during the event, having just won his first Defensive Player of the Year Award and a spot on the All-Defensive Team for the third year in a row.

The Warriors are coming off their second NBA championship in three years, having defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers four games to one earlier this month to cap off a 16-1 playoff run.

