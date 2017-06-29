Shakespeare at Wente

Livermore Shakespeare Festival is presenting two plays during its 2017 summer season: Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on some evenings now through July 16; and Edmond Rostand's "Cyrano de Bergerac," adapted and directed by Lisa A. Tromovitch, from July 13-30.

Performances are produced by Livermore Shakespeare Festival and held at Wente Vineyards Estate Winery & Tasting Room.

At the helm of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" is veteran film, television and stage actor and director Gary Armagnac. He will direct a cast including Bay Area talents David Everett Moore and Maryann Rodgers as Oberon and Titania along with Lily Narbonne as Helena. Russ Marcel, a Livermore resident and longtime English and theater arts teacher at Bellarmine College Preparatory, will take on the role of Nick Bottom.

Producing artistic director Lisa A. Tromovitch will direct her own adaptation of Rostand's "Cyrano de Bergerac," the classic comic and romantic tale of the title character, a gifted poet, who romances his love by proxy due to fear of rejection because of his unusually large nose.

Inhabiting that famous nose will be Ryan Tasker, and his love interest, Roxane, will be played by Livermore Shakes regular Jennifer Le Blanc. Tasker, Le Blanc and David Everett Moore are all members of Actor's Equity Association, the union representing professional actors and stage managers.

"Arts jobs are jobs and we are proud to be creating jobs, employing artists and contributing to the Bay Area's artistic ecosystem," Tromovitch said.

Tickets are $25-$50; youths 18 and under are $18. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information on dates and to purchase tickets, visit LivermoreShakes.org or call 443-BARD (443-2273).

A benefit gala, auction and performance of "Midsummer" will be held at 5 p.m. next Saturday (July 8) with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $150.

A family night performance of "Cyrano" will be held the evening of July 13 with youth tickets for $5.