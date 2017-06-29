News

Kate's Law: House passes immigration bill inspired by shooting death of Kate Steinle

Pleasanton's congressman among 24 Democrats to support Republican-sponsored legislation

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed "Kate's Law," a bill inspired by the 2015 shooting death of Pleasanton native Kathryn "Kate" Steinle on a San Francisco pier by an oft-deported undocumented immigrant with a history of criminal convictions.

Formally House Resolution 3004, Kate's Law would increase punishments for criminal offenders who re-enter the country illegally after deportation. The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration, and President Donald Trump has indicated support for the bill if presented to him for approval.

Pleasanton's Congressman Eric Swalwell was among the two-dozen Democrats who voted in favor of Republican-sponsored Kate's Law on Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

In a statement, Swalwell said Steinle's killing nearly two years ago touched him personally, and though the proposed legislation named for her could have been improved, it provided an opportunity to strengthen enforcement against repeat offenders.

"I knew Kate Steinle growing up and remain in touch with her family, who live in my congressional district," the Dublin Democrat said. "Her heinous murder was a tragedy and we still grieve today, wishing she was still with us. Sadly, we can't bring Kate back, but lawmakers can work to try and better protect our communities from criminals hurting people."

"This bill is not perfect, and it's shameful that the Republicans did not allow any debate in the Judiciary Committee, on which I sit, or on the House Floor to improve it. But it does improve our ability to punish individuals who repeatedly break the law and to deter those who may do so," added Swalwell, a former Alameda County prosecutor.

In another key immigration vote Thursday, the House passed the "No Sanctuary for Criminals Act," which cuts off some federal funding for so-called sanctuary cities. Swalwell opposed that bill, House Resolution 3003, in the nearly party-line vote.

Steinle's shooting death -- and Republican legislation introduced in the wake of it -- has captured national headlines and spurred new debate on immigration enforcement and sanctuary city policies since that fateful evening on Pier 14 on July 1, 2015.

An Amador Valley High alumna living in San Francisco at the time, 32-year-old Steinle was walking with her father on the pier when she was shot and killed. Authorities later arrested and charged Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who had been deported five times and had seven convictions.

Investigators said Lopez-Sanchez was in San Francisco Sheriff's Office custody weeks earlier, but was released when his drug-related charges were dismissed. Immigration officials weren't notified because of San Francisco's "sanctuary city" policy, which means local law enforcement does not hold people for immigration violations alone.

The investigation later revealed the gun used to kill Steinle had been stolen from a U.S. Bureau of Land Management ranger's vehicle where it had been left unsecured, and the bullet that struck the Pleasanton native actually ricocheted off the ground before hitting her in the back.

The criminal case against Lopez-Sanchez is ongoing. He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for Steinle's death, with his defense attorney arguing the gun fired accidentally after he allegedly found it wrapped in a T-shirt.

Pending too is legislation inspired by Steinle's slaying, but Kate's Law got a big boost Thursday afternoon, two days before the second anniversary of her death.

HR 3004, introduced by U.S. Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) earlier this month with 16 Republican cosponsors, would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to create new punishments for immigrants re-entering the U.S. after deportation.

It differs from a previous version of Kate's Law, which failed to advance in Congress, that proposed to increase the maximum prison sentence to five years -- up from two -- for immigrants who repeatedly try to enter the country illegally, among its other provisions.

The current Kate's Law proposal focuses on penalties for deported criminal offenders, like Lopez-Sanchez, who repeatedly try to get back into the U.S. after deportation.

It specifically applies to "any alien who has been denied admission, excluded, deported, or removed, or who has departed the United States while an order of exclusion, deportation, or removal is outstanding, and subsequently enters, attempts to enter, crosses the border to, attempts to cross the border to, or is at any time found in the United States."

For those criminal immigrants with three or more misdemeanor convictions or a felony conviction, they could be imprisoned up to 10 years if caught re-entering the country.

If they had served 30 months or more for their felony conviction, they could imprisoned up to 15 years for the new immigration violation; if 60 months or more was served, then the new prison sentence could be up to 20 years; and if they were previously convicted of murder, rape, kidnapping or another serious felony, then the new punishment would be up to 25 years.

HR 3004 would also create a new maximum prison sentence of 10 years for an immigrant caught illegally entering the country after three or more previous deportations.

The House passed this version of Kate's Law 257-167, mostly on party lines with 24 Democrats in favor, including Swalwell.

After the vote Thursday afternoon, President Trump tweeted that he hoped the Senate would soon follow suit and pass "Kate's Law." Trump offered strong support for the bill the day before.

"H.R. 3004 would increase the penalties that may be imposed on criminal aliens convicted of illegal reentry, deterring reentry and keeping criminal aliens off our streets. The bill is consistent with the administration's broader efforts to strengthen enforcement of our immigration laws and improve the security of our nation's borders," the White House said in a statement Wednesday.

Trump has also voiced support for HR 3003, better known as the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act. Also introduced by Goodlatte, with 14 Republican cosponsors, the bill passed the House 228-195 on Thursday.

Posted by Dark Corners of Town
a resident of Del Prado
on Jun 29, 2017 at 4:18 pm

Awesome! First step of many to stop these preventable and senseless tragedies. Thinking of you, Kate!

Posted by old timer
a resident of Another Pleasanton neighborhood
on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:00 am

Rep. Swalwell was one of 24 Democrats that voted for passage. I'm not a fan of Swalwell, but he did get this one right!

Posted by Anne
a resident of another community
on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:02 am

I wonder what happens if they are in a sanctuary city, can they be sent home to the country of origin?

Posted by Al. B.
a resident of Downtown
on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:49 am

Finally, some end in sight to the liberal nonsense that has permeated our society for too long, some common sense has prevailed, with this kind of thinking we can make our communities safer and America Great Again.
Sad that that sweet innocent young and beautiful woman Kate, had to pay the ultimate price.I pray for her and her family.

Posted by Finally, Swalwell
a resident of Amberwood/Wood Meadows
on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:49 pm

After voting against this legislation on all previous occasions, Swalwell finally wised up and voted for it. I would like to think he's finally listening to the outcry from his constituents, but I know better. Instead, I'm guessing he got permission from Pelosi to break ranks this one time for political reasons.

Posted by Sam
a resident of Oak Hill
on Jun 30, 2017 at 1:35 pm

@"Finally Swalwell"

Yeah, when you don't actually have any real facts to show in order to back up your view, you can always guess.

Posted by RIP
a resident of Another Pleasanton neighborhood
on Jun 30, 2017 at 2:00 pm

@Al.B,. How dare you use Kate's name and tragic story to tout making America Great Again. She's not here to give her opinion about Trump and his abhorrent behavior. She was a smart and strong woman. It's not fair to tie her this way to Trump. RIP Kate.

Posted by DKHSK
a resident of Bridle Creek
on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:30 pm
DKHSK is a registered user.

This is why Trump was elected. Now if the Senate can pass a clean bill that about sums that up.

On a similar thread, now the States are not cooperating on giving voter information to the feds so that they can ascertain the amount of illegal voting that happens in each election: Web Link

I wonder why the Democrats wouldn't want to ferret out illegal voting??

/sar

Posted by Jake Waters
a resident of Birdland
on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:51 pm
Jake Waters is a registered user.

@Finally, Swalwell

I agree,with you. Swalwell is merely carrying water for the Democrats, he had to do this or he was mud. Oh, by the way '@Finally, Swalwell,' you can guess all you want, because the liberals do that on a regular basis.

