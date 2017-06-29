News

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 29, 2017, 6:16 pm

County's public defender criticizes plan to hold most arraignments in Dublin

Judge argues move will save money and time, improve efficiency

Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods on Thursday criticized the plan by the county's top judge to hold all in-custody arraignments of inmates at the county's new courthouse in Dublin instead of having most of them in Oakland, which is the current practice.

Speaking at a news conference on the steps of the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland, where Superior Court Presiding Judge Morris Jacobson has his office, Woods said Jacobson's plan "is wrong, lacks compassion, is undemocratic and is a step backward."

Woods said an arraignment, which is the initial court appearance for defendants, is one of the most significant stages of a criminal case because that's when criminal charges are announced and the court sets bail or chooses to release someone on their own recognizance.

Woods said arraignments should take place at a location that is readily accessible to defendants' families because they need to attend in person in order to provide essential information to the court, such as a defendant's community ties and employment.

He said having arraignments at the Dublin courthouse, which is 30 miles from Oakland and isn't near a BART station, will make it difficult and expensive for the families of Oakland defendants to make it to court and the result will be that more defendants will remain in custody for longer periods of time, particularly defendants with the lowest income and the least serious charges.

Woods said the change, which is slated to happen on July 17, "clearly removes justice from the communities where crimes occur."

Woods said he has formed a coalition to oppose Jacobson's plan and is being supported by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, eight members of the Oakland City Council, two state assembly members, Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan and 14 community and legal groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union.

Woods said that because of the support he's received he thinks "the chances are good" that Jacobson can be convinced to change his mind before the plan is implemented.

However, he said he also would consider taking legal action if Jacobson refuses to budge.

Joining Woods at the news conference, Oakland City Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan said, "It's important that everyone have access to the courts but those with the least money will be most harmed by this."

Kaplan said, "We need to make clear that we are a community that stands for justice for all."

In an interview on Wednesday, Jacobson admitted that the new system "is quite a bit less than perfect" but he believes it will be more efficient than the current system.

Jacobson said he must also look at ways of saving money because the county's courts are "in dire financial straits" because their funding has been cut from $125 million a decade ago to only $76 million in the current fiscal year.

Jacobson said having arraignments at the Dublin courthouse will be more efficient than having them in Oakland because it's only a block away from the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, where most of the county's inmates are held.

He said the current system of busing inmates from Santa Rita to Oakland is expensive and time-consuming, as inmates are wakened at 4:30 a.m. or earlier, put on buses, brought to Oakland, sit in a courthouse holding facility most of the day, make a brief court appearance and then are brought back to Santa Rita late in the afternoon or early evening.

Jacobson said that while it's good if family members can attend defendants' arraignments its not essential in terms of providing information about their community ties and employment because that information is already provided by the court's pretrial services unit.

Jacobson noted that after Oakland defendants are arraigned in Dublin, their subsequent court hearings will be held in Oakland so it will still be easy for their family members to attend those hearings.

-- Jeff Shuttleworth, Bay City News

Comments

10 people like this
Posted by A Thought
a resident of Another Pleasanton neighborhood
on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:40 pm

Maybe moving the Santa Rita jail to Oakland would solve his dilemma. And then build the 2nd Dublin High school on the vacated site

Email Town Square Moderator      


28 people like this
Posted by Flightops
a resident of Downtown
on Jun 30, 2017 at 6:58 am
Flightops is a registered user.

Where was this public defenders argument when I'm dragged out of pleasanton to serve jury duty in Oakland, he could use the same argument that me going there " is wrong, lacks compassion, is un-democratic and is a step backwards," I'm guessing those alleged criminals aren't thinking that much about their families while committing their crimes!

Email Town Square Moderator      


22 people like this
Posted by Pete
a resident of Downtown
on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:44 am

Might get more and better jurors in Dublin courthouse location. Most people I know find it difficult and sometimes dangerous to travel to Oakland.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Lin
a resident of Downtown
on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:47 pm

Didn't Oakland know this was going to happen. The court house in Dublin has been in the works for 10 years.
It's to save money and time does anyone care about that????? Or is a ego thing?

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Michael Austin
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
on Jun 30, 2017 at 6:02 pm
Michael Austin is a registered user.

Brendon Woods:

You are a drag feeding off the tax payer that pays your $250-350 hour fee, plus your expense, plus you expert witness fees, plus your defendants medical, housing, feeding your defendant.

I have traveled to Oakland every twelve to eighteen months for the past twenty years reporting for juror service to hear your arguments. Never once have you acquitted a defendant.

You Brendon Woods are a drag on the tax payer.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by always a juror
a resident of Downtown
20 hours ago

How about this for the criminals -- don't commit crimes and you will not need to be in court at all.

I have wasted days, probably weeks, of my life having to go to Oakland each and every year to serve on a jury. I finally got a driver's licence in another state (where I own property), I cancelled my voter registration and I now throw away any jury notices. Enough already. I never get as far as a jury because I honestly tell them during questioning how much I resent these idiots doing the crimes and that I will NEVER vote to acquit a person who has wasted so much of my time.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Sam
a resident of Oak Hill
15 hours ago

@"always a juror" :"I have wasted days, probably weeks, of my life having to go to Oakland each and every year to serve on a jury."

Exaggerate much? You don't have to show up in court every year for jury duty. You just need to call the court number to find out whether you are needed. About 2/3rds of the time you're not.

Also, the fact that you have a driver's license in another state and don't have a California driver's license and that you're not registered to vote in California doesn't excuse you from jury duty. You run the same risks when you throw away those jury notices that anyone else does.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by always a juror
a resident of Downtown
12 hours ago

@Sam

Stick to what you know. I have been selected every single year -- never missing a single one -- since 1981. And there was exactly ONE time that I was told that I did not have to go in. Many times I sat in the room all day for nothing, many other times I have been questioned in the courtroom as a potential juror. Never, ever, have I been selected. No one can begin to explain how my number came up so many times but since changing the license and voter registration I have gotten only two notices, two years apart. Threw them away. In one case I was at my other home so long that the appearance date had already passed. They can come get me if they want to, have to find me first.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Flightops
a resident of Downtown
10 hours ago
Flightops is a registered user.

@Sam must be living in the perfect world or is awfully lucky, in the last 12 or so years I have had to go in for jury duty selection, twice to Hayward once to alameda and the rest was in Oakland. I was picked once as an alternate on a 5 day trial and the others were all sitting in the jury selection room waiting to be called, what a waste of my time and my taxpayer dollars, no mercy from me for somebody that can't keep their " nose" clean!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


