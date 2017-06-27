Pleasanton Preps: Amador Valley lacrosse star is a true role model

Lacrosse, while a growing sport, still takes a backseat to many of the "major" sports.

In the talent-laden Tri-Valley, many lacrosse players go about their business without the fanfare football, basketball or baseball players get. One example was former Foothill goalie Ben Krebs, who went on to play and start some games for Duke, one of the top programs in the country. But outside of people in the sport, few knew of his lacrosse skill.

This past year, there was another that fits this category: Sadie Grozier of Amador Valley.

Grozier, who recently graduated from Amador, is one of the more accomplished athletes -- lacrosse or any other sport -- to come out of Pleasanton.

"Sadie is a creative player that dominates every single game she plays in, even though she is heavily face-guarded in most games," said Amador coach Chelsea Randel, who played her high school lacrosse at Foothill before playing for Oregon. "Sadie is one of the most positive players I have ever coached. Sadie has been on varsity at Amador for all four years."

Grozier, who will take her talents to the University of Colorado next season, racked up awards and stats over her career as a Don that would make just about any athlete jealous.

In her final year, she was the Most Valuable Player in the East Bay Athletic League, after finishing her junior year as the first-team utility player. She was named All-American in her junior and senior seasons.

In addition, she was also named Academic All-American her final two years.

Other honors have poured in as well. Grozier was awarded the U.S. Lacrosse Jackie Pitts Award that goes to the top player in Northern California, an award which considers lacrosse play, academics and community involvement.

Grozier was also awarded the North Coast Section Scholar Player of the Year by Cal-Hi Sports Bay Area, as well as being named the Amador Valley Athlete of the Year. She topped off her high school career by being named an NCS-CIF Scholar Athlete all four of her high school years.

"Sadie has been a fearless competitor, a humble leader and someone that has always shown great sportsmanship," Randel said.

In a time where so many athletes at the high school level are pampered prima donnas who think they walk on water, often anointed by their parents, it's refreshing to see an athlete stand up and be, by all accounts, a great person.

To be brutally honest, society has created a lot of monsters, ones who are continually unaccountable and give little or no respect to authority figures. Congratulations to Grozier -- as well as her family -- and here's hoping she remains a role model for the youth she encounters.

"She is one of the rare ones that not only is the best player in the area, but is a real good person as well," Randel said. "She's a role model for others."

* Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact Miller or submit local high school sports scores, game highlights and photographs for his weekly Pleasanton Preps column, email him at acesmag@aol.com.