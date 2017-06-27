New Dublin courthouse now open

The new Dublin courthouse opened for business this week, with its first cases heard on Tuesday.

The Alameda East County Hall of Justice -- affectionately dubbed "ECHOJ" and located on a parcel of land bounded by Gleason Drive, Broder Boulevard, Arnold Road and Madigan Drive -- has been a few decades in the making, and will help to consolidate courtrooms county-wide. In particular, it will replace the courtrooms in the leased Gale-Schenone Hall of Justice in Pleasanton.

Pleasanton courtrooms are currently located in a business park -- not an ideal match, according to Chad Finke, court executive officer of the Alameda County Superior Court.

"For one thing, the building is not designed to be a courthouse, A," he said. "It's certainly not designed to a high-volume courthouse, B." The building's landlord and other tenants have also expressed concerns in the past about sharing the space with in-custody defendants.

The inadequacy of the leased hall, combined with population growth in the area, led to a perceived need for a new, stand-alone courthouse in this part of the county, Finke added.

The building is five stories high and connects to a two-story county building that houses offices for the District Attorney's Office, Public Defender's Office and Probation Department. The land was donated by Alameda County and was chosen in part because of its near proximity to Santa Rita Jail right down the road.

"Having the courthouse literally directly across the street from the jail, it's going to be a tremendous cost-saving for us and probably the sheriff," said Finke, citing transportation costs and traffic delays as defendants have to travel for arraignments. It's also good for defendants, who won't have to get "up at 3 in the morning and spend all these hours on a crowded bus coming to Oakland and going back."

Residents of East County would benefit too, he said, by having "a new, modern building where they can deal with their traffic tickets."

The construction was financed by the county, and cost a total of $147 million -- $122 million for the courthouse portion and $25 million for the adjoining county building. The state and county superior court contributed to the project's funding, with the state imparting about $110 million from various sources.

Funding and governmental processes lagged, though, said Finke, and so construction didn't actually begin until September 2014.

County officials roughly estimate that the new courthouse will hear about 3,000 criminal cases and 54,000 traffic cases per year, according to Finke, though those numbers are subject to change.

This week, traffic cases were first held on Tuesday and criminal cases scheduled to begin on Wednesday. Clerk's offices will close at 2:30 p.m., as is the case countywide, though court cases may continue after this time.