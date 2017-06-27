Fourth of July fireworks in the Tri-Valley

Whether it's a vibrant fireworks spectacular or an intimate fireworks lighting at a local park, the Tri-Valley provides plenty of opportunities for residents to gather for fireworks and celebration this Fourth of July.

Individual fireworks remain banned in Pleasanton, Livermore, San Ramon and Danville to reduce the risk of accidental fires, injuries or even fatalities resulting from independently set off fireworks. But "Safe and Sane Fireworks" are being sold again in Dublin this holiday weekend.

However, for those still hoping to celebrate and end Independence Day with a literal 'bang,' Pleasanton and Livermore have each scheduled a safe, official fireworks show this July 4.

Pleasanton's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular is scheduled to take place at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Alameda County Fair, with best viewing at the Budweiser Grandstand (Horse Racing Track). After the gates close at 6 p.m., there will be no new tickets sold, no new parking and no re-entry even with handstamps.

Before the fireworks are launched, a Salute to Hometown Heroes Video will be played and the fireworks will then be set to live music performed by the Oakland Symphony.

Regular fireworks shows will also occur at the fair after every nightly concert now through July 9.

Livermore's fourth annual Downtown Fourth of July Red, White and Boom Fireworks Celebration is set to occur at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at the parking garage on Railroad Avenue, off which the fireworks will be launched.

The garage and nearby streets will close at 4 p.m. and parking in the parking lot off of Railroad Avenue -- between Livermore Avenue and L Street -- will cost $20 and walk-in viewing is free. No alcohol consumption, barbecues, firepits or individual fireworks will be permitted.

Dublin does not have an official fireworks show, but it is the only Tri-Valley city in which the purchase and usage of fireworks are actually legal.

Still, Dublin has set up several stringent guidelines for those looking to purchase fireworks for individual use.

Fireworks are only allowed to be sold in the city limits between noon this Wednesday and noon on July 5.

Safe and Sane Fireworks, the only kind of fireworks that can be sold, are different from the dangerous and illegal fireworks in that once they are lit, they do not explode or leave the ground, Dublin city officials said. Some examples include fountains, sparklers, snakes and smoke effects, ground spinners and snap pops.

The fireworks may only be used between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July in city-designated local parks: Dublin Sports Grounds, Emerald Glen Park, Alamo Creek Park and Shannon Park.

Only nonprofit organizations that fulfill all the requirements outlined by the Dublin Municipal Code are permitted to sell these fireworks at their booths. This year, there will be 13 booths set up across Dublin.

Road closures for Pleasanton fireworks

Pleasanton police this week announced street closures and other strategies planned for next Tuesday to help ease heavy traffic conditions around the fairgrounds for the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, which is expected to draw more than 70,000 attendees to the Alameda County Fair that night.

In addition to the routine car detours, bus route changes, freeway ramp closures and parking restrictions, new this year will be that all parking lots and pedestrian gates at the fair will be shut down at 6 p.m. with no in or out privileges until after the fireworks display, according to Sgt. Jim Boland.

"This traffic plan was designed to create a more orderly exit from the fairgrounds after the fireworks show," Boland said in a statement. "The plan will expedite the flow of traffic and allow emergency vehicles access to the fair if necessary."

"Fairgoers who are planning to attend the festivities on July 4 should arrive early to secure parking. Those who are not planning to attend the fair are advised to avoid the area to avoid congestion," he added.

The traffic plan includes a ban on parking along neighborhood streets around the fairgrounds on Tuesday.

Some streets will be closed, possibly as early as 3 p.m. depending on traffic congestion, including westbound Bernal Avenue from First Street to Valley Avenue. Pleasanton Avenue at Bernal Avenue will also be closed to vehicular traffic.

As fairgrounds parking is monitored, access and parking at the fairgrounds main gate will be very limited, according to Boland. The Interstate 680 northbound and southbound ramps at Bernal Avenue will be closed when fairgrounds parking is at capacity.

"Parents are encouraged to accompany their under-age minor children to the fair as drop-off and pick-up at a location close to the fair may not be possible," Boland added, urging parents to coordinate with their kids to be picked up near the ACE Train parking lot entrance on West Angela Street.

Traffic exiting the fairgrounds will be directed to the freeways using specific routes, based upon which gate visitors leave, Boland noted, encouraging fair-goers to download the WAZE app that will have customized exit routes along with road closure information to help drivers travel in the proper direction that night.

Exit routes include:

* Gate 12: Traffic exits onto northbound Valley Avenue to Hopyard Road, to I-580

* Gate 8: Traffic exits southbound on Valley Avenue to westbound Bernal Avenue to I-680 north

* Gates 5 and 6: Traffic exits eastbound on Bernal Avenue to Sunol Boulevard to I-680

* Gate 9: Traffic exits from Rose Avenue to Fair Street to northbound Division Street/Hopyard Road to I-580

* Downtown: Traffic exits northbound Main Street to Santa Rita Road to I-580, and First Street northbound toward Livermore/Highway 84

* Main Gate: Traffic exits northbound Pleasanton Avenue to northbound Division Street to Hopyard Road.

The traffic plan was a collaboration among Pleasanton police, California Highway Patrol, Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Alameda County Fair, Livermore-Amador Valley Transit Authority (Wheels buses) and BART.

Pleasanton police also remind residents that all fireworks (except the sanctioned shows at the fairgrounds) are prohibited in the city, as is the consumption of alcohol in city parks