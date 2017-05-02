Rep. Swalwell nominates four Pleasanton teens to U.S. service academies

Nine students from Rep. Eric Swalwell's 15th Congressional District were recognized at a reception in Pleasanton last week as his nominees to the United States service academies.

"These young people, among our communities' very finest, now are making a solemn commitment to serve and protect our nation," Swalwell stated after the reception, which was held April 24 at the Veterans Memorial Building. "America's military service academies are among the world's top educational institutions, but also have earned their reputations for developing character and encouraging physical achievement.

"California's 15th District should be proud of these nominees, and I expect they will continue making us proud for many years to come."

Four Pleasanton high school students are among the nominees.

Jonah Ong, 18, will attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. after graduating from Foothill High School next month.

Ong is an academic letter holder and has an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction award. As a member of Foothill's varsity swim team, he won the state championship in 2016 and North Coast Section championships in 2015 and 2016.

Ong counts studying Japanese, visiting Japan, eating sushi and playing with his dog Kona among his hobbies.

Fabio Salvioni, 18, is also graduating from Foothill High and will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colo. Salvioni was a North Coast Section Scholar Athlete from 2013-15, an academic letter holder in 2015 and an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction in 2016. He also plays saxophone, flute and clarinet in Foothill's wind ensemble.

Salvioni was first in his family to be born in the United States, as both his parents are from Italy. His hobbies include camping, scuba diving and working on his car.

"I am very excited for my opportunity at the Air Force Academy and hope to pursue a career as an Air Force pilot after graduation," he said in a statement provided by Rep. Swalwell's office.

Jonathan R. Liu, 18, is graduating from Amador Valley High and will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. He is a varsity wrestler for Amador with a second-degree black belt in taekwondo. He also plays the electric guitar for his church and is involved in its youth group.

Liu attended the Naval Academy Summer Seminar before his senior year at Amador and has also attended the Boys State leadership program.

"I am honored to have this opportunity to attend the United States Military Academy and will forever be grateful," Liu stated.

Classmate Joshua D. Ott, 18, will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs.

Ott is a student school board representative, Science for Youth leader, founder and president of Amador's space and astronomy club, and an umpire for Pleasanton Foothill Little League. His accomplishments also include placing second in mechanical engineering at the Alameda County Science and Engineering Fair and completing a summer internship at the Stanford Institutes of Medicine.

The five additional nominees are:

* Jae Y. Kim, 18, of San Ramon, who will attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis

* Michael E. Leonard, 18, of San Ramon, will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs

* Samuel R. Lee, 18, of Union City, will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs

* Andre Lusan, 18, of Hayward, will attend the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School in West Point

* Ryan M. Warren, 17, of Hayward, will attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.