Pleasanton Preps: Dons dominate San Luis Obispo Tournament

The Amador Valley Dons won the 42nd annual San Luis Obispo Tournament with a 4-0 record two weeks ago. Pitching, defense and timely run production helped the Dons outscore their opponents 23-3 in the four games.

In the opener, Amador blanked local opponent Templeton 5-0. Carson Quintana (five innings) and Josh Ott (second innings) combined for the one-hit shutout. Offensively, the Dons shared equally in the contribution, collecting 10 hits and scoring runs in five different innings.

In the second game, Amador edged Fountain Valley 3-2 in extra innings. Trevor Wallace pitched six strong innings, then gave way to Max Moore in the seventh, who recorded the final six outs to earn the win. Mark Molz earned player of the game status with brilliant defense, making 11-of-24 outs, including three double plays, and two hits that drove in two runs.

On the final day of the tournament, the Dons played a pair of games to take home the title.

The first game was a 7-1 victory over St. Bonaventure. The battery of Braxton Henley and Ben Spears both made their first start of the season and proved to be a winning combination. Henley threw only 60 pitches in six strong innings, while Spears drove in the Dons' final run of the game with a sacrifice fly.

Justin Clark got the Amador offense going with a bases-clearing double in the second inning. The Dons were also helped by Max Heverly's amazing horizontal catch in centerfield that resulted in a double play that killed a St. Bony mid-game threat.

In the finale, the Dons beat Marine of Huntington Beach 8-0 to win the title. Amador quickly showed their motivation by scoring four runs in the first inning.

The early runs proved enough as Mitch Benson, Nick Proctor and Moore combined for a six-hit shutout. Jared Wilson, Brad Norton, Chris Murphy and Heverly made significant offensive contributions in the final victory.

Foothill baseball

It was a tough week for the Foothill Falcons last week as they dropped a pair of tight games for their first losses of the season.

Foothill fell 3-1 to De La Salle on April 26 despite a great pitching effort from Brett Hansen, who allowed only two hits and one earned run. Hansen also provided the offense, launching a home run in the second.

The week ended with the Falcons traveling to Dublin to take on the Gaels.

While the De La Salle game was a pitchers' duel, the game with Dublin was an offensive explosion, with the Gaels taking a 7-6 win in extra innings.

The game was 5-5 heading into the eighth inning when Foothill got one in the top half of the inning. Dublin rallied back and scored twice in the bottom half to take the game.

Leading the way at the plate for Foothill was Adam Jue (3-for-4, double, three runs, stolen base), Jeremy Lea (2-for-3, four RBIs), Hansen (2 doubles), Owen Camp (2-for-3), Corey Steinhauer (2-for-4, double) and Colin Dixon (1-for-2, double, RBI).

Falcons tennis

Foothill rolled into the East Bay Athletic League playoffs by winning its final three regular-season matches.

The Falcons beat Livermore (7-2), Granada (5-2) and Amador Valley (6-3).

The Amador Valley match featured Foothill seniors Arnav Patel and Cliff Moran, who has missed most of the season with a knee injury. Cliff returned for this match, and Arnav and Cliff, wearing a knee brace, won in three sets.

The Falcons then faced Monte Vista in the playoffs and came away with the 6-3 win.

Four of the matches went to three sets, and in the final match, Akash Patel playing No. 1 singles outlasted Josh Hertz, Monte Vista's No. 1, 7-6, 4-6 and 6-3 to clinch the victory.

Other winners included Kyle Thompson, Adam Linette and Shreekar Eedara in singles, and Matt Haskell and Jerod Tay in doubles.