East Bay Gives ready for blitz of donations Thursday

Zorro was an affectionate cat who went from homeless to home-at-last, thanks to Valley Humane Society's adoption program in Pleasanton.

Milo was a sweet young pup who went from laid up to patched up once his liver condition was treated.

And last fall, Valley Humane Society's Canine Comfort teams helped first responders to the Ghost Ship fire move from grief-stricken to hope-given by sharing the soothing comfort of companion dogs.

Valley Humane Society and other nonprofit groups in the Tri-Valley are among the hundreds that will benefit from East Bay Gives, a 24-hour online day for donating that takes place this Thursday (May 4).

The fourth annual day of giving is hosted by the East Bay Community Foundation and aims to mobilize more than 40,000 people and raise $5 million to support efforts in the East Bay, San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

"We are thrilled once again to host this important giving day to spark the generosity of our region and support the vital work that nonprofit organizations provide for our communities," said James W. Head, CEO of East Bay Community Foundation. "In 2017, we are aiming to make this day of giving bigger than ever, inspiring even more people to better serve our communities."

The drive takes place from midnight Thursday morning to 11:59 p.m. Thursday night, when people can visit www.EastBayGives.org to select and donate to the organization of their choice. Nonprofit groups to benefit focus on animals, arts and culture, education, environment, community improvement, health and human services, youth development and advocacy.

Other Tri-Valley nonprofit groups participating include Axis Community Health, East Bay SPCA, Open Heart Kitchen, Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation and Save Mount Diablo.

There is a minimum donation of $20, which can be paid through MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express. Gifts can also be pre-scheduled for donation on May 6. Each gift is 100% tax-deductible, and donors can also choose to remain anonymous.

Each hour during the 24-hour drive, special times offer opportunities for gift matching, such as a prize for first donation of the hour or the greatest number of donors at a specified time. Last year, human services organizations with the most unique donors between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. won $3,500.

"Through East Bay Gives, everyone involved in our community can participate and be a part of supporting their favorite organizations, track their progress, and celebrate their successes in real time," said Whitney Greswold of the East Oakland Boxing Association.

Last year, that youth development organization raised $17,500 through East Bay Gives, which helped sponsor 25 youths to attend the organization's summer program.

In 2016, the online giving blitz rallied 10,000 donors to raise more than $1 million for the nonprofit groups. Since 2014, East Bay Gives has raised $1,850,000 for 1,000 nonprofit organizations.