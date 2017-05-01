School board set to review superintendent candidates

The Pleasanton school board will convene for a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday that will mostly focus on the search for PUSD's next superintendent.

Representatives of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates -- the consultant firm running the search -- are set to share the next steps in the process as part of a brief update to the board.

Then in closed session, which is set to begin at 5:30 p.m., HYA representatives will present trustees with the top candidates. The board are scheduled to hold first interviews during special closed-session meetings Saturday and Sunday.

The district brought in the executive search firm after the board fired Rick Rubino in January, just over six months into his tenure.

Since then, the firm has started the recruitment process with the goal of having a new Pleasanton superintendent appointed June 13 and on the job July 1, the start of the 2017-18 school year. At the school board's April 18 meeting, HYA associates presented a profile describing the ideal next PUSD leader based on community and stakeholder groups' input.

Also in closed session Tuesday, trustees are slated to conduct an employee performance evaluation of interim superintendent Micaela Ochoa.

Besides the superintendent search update, the board in open session will be asked to authorize more classified employee layoffs.

District administration is recommending that two part-time positions -- an infant toddler assistant and an instructional classroom assistant -- be reduced or eliminated at the end of the school year.

The proposed layoffs are due to changes in district enrollment, program needs and funding, according to a resolution included in the board packet.

Since February, the board has authorized layoffs to several special needs assistants, behavior technicians, and district coordinators among others.

Tuesday's special meeting will be held in the PUSD office boardroom, 4665 Bernal Ave.