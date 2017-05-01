News

Uploaded: Mon, May 1, 2017, 12:30 pm

Pleasanton Police Department swears in three new officers

Guillermo, Soto, Swick set to start patrols after field training

by Julia Reis / Pleasanton Weekly

Three new officers have joined the ranks of the Pleasanton Police Department.

Officers Mario Guillermo, Brandon Soto and Jason Swick were sworn in last week and will begin patrolling Pleasanton as solo officers once they complete a 16-week field training.

Guillermo was born and raised in San Ramon and graduated from California High School, earning an associate's degree in criminal justice from Diablo Valley College.

He attended the Contra Costa County Law Enforcement Training Center before joining the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office, where he worked as a deputy sheriff for the last two years. He was also a member of their special emergency response team.

Soto was born and raised in Merced. He graduated from Merced High and obtained an associate's degree in criminal justice from Merced College, along with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice management from Union Institute & University.

Soto spent the last 10 years working as a deputy sheriff for the Merced County Sheriff's Office. During his time there, Soto worked as a defensive tactics instructor, field training officer, patrol deputy and SWAT team member. In addition, he is a defensive tactics instructor for the Merced College Police Academy.

Swick grew up in Antioch and graduated from Deer Valley High. He then earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from San Francisco State University.

Swick spent the last 9-1/2 years as a patrol officer with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. His assignments included working as a burglary and gang detective, and most recently as a vice and human trafficking detective.

