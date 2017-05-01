Pleasanton man inducted into Accounting Hall of Fame

Pleasanton's Doug Sleeter was recently honored by industry peers with an induction into the "CPA Practice Advisor" Accounting Hall of Fame.

The distinction recognized Sleeter for contributions to the accounting industry, notably during his tenure as CEO of The Sleeter Group, Inc., which he ran with his wife Sherrill in Pleasanton from 1994 to 2015.

"Doug Sleeter has changed the accounting profession, and the profession is a better place for his contributions in the area of accounting technology," Gail Perry, editor-in-chief of "CPA Practice Advisor," said in a statement.

"He has directly improved the relationships between thousands of small businesses and their accounting firms, helping the businesses operate more efficiently and better collaborate with their financial professionals," Perry added.

In addition to The Sleeter Group, which was an international network of accounting software professionals, the Pleasanton man also used to produce SleeterCon, a popular educational and tradeshow conference for accounting professionals. He sold both two years ago, and they're now known as Accountex.

Sleeter, who began his career with a CPA firm and later moved to Apple Computer before forming his own firm, has also written books and course materials on a variety of accounting topics.

Hall of fame inductees are selected by current members and the program is organized by "CPA Practice Advisor," an accounting industry publication.