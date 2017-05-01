News

Mon, May 1, 2017

PDA's 1st Wednesdays returning this week

Monthly downtown parties to feature music, activities and more

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Downtown Pleasanton's 1st Wednesday Street Parties are making their return to Main Street this week with a Cinco de Mayo-themed celebration.

The monthly events, which run aptly on the first Wednesday of each month from May to August, fill downtown with residents partaking in live music, vendor exhibits, children's activities, food trucks from Food Truck Mafia, the beer and wine garden, downtown shopping and more.

The initial 1st Wednesday of the season is set for 6-9 p.m. this Wednesday, with Ruckatan Latin Tribe tapped as the lead band performing in the entertainment garden in honor of Cinco de Mayo, which officially falls two days later.

Organized by the Pleasanton Downtown Association, the 1st Wednesday Street Parties also feature a kid zone with theme park-style teacup rides, bungee trampolines and an arts-and-crafts area, all located at the intersection of St. Mary and Main streets.

Food will be available from downtown vendors and food trucks, with Food Truck Mafia offering four new food trucks each month.

The entertainment garden, for those 21 years old and older, will feature rocking bands all season along with craft beers from Handles on Main and local wineries offering varietals by the glass.

The 1st Wednesday is sponsored by Hacienda Business Park, The Alameda County Fair, Club Sport of Pleasanton and Inklings Coffee and Tea.

The season's other street parties are scheduled for June 7, July 5 and Aug. 2. For more information, visit www.pleasantondowntown.net.

