City Council to debate 36-house Valley Trails development

The Pleasanton City Council is set to consider a developer's proposal to add three-dozen new homes to the Valley Trails neighborhood on the Evangelical Free Church of Pleasanton site Tuesday night.

Current plans from Ponderosa Homes call for 36 single-family houses, a private clubhouse with a parking lot, new public streets and sidewalks, park enhancements, a new public restroom and other related improvements at the 9-acre, church-owned parcel at 6900 Valley Trails Drive.

The Pleasanton Planning Commission and city planning staff recommend approval of the project.

"The proposed development is well-designed and would be compatible with the Valley Trails neighborhood," Gerry Beaudin, the city's community development director, wrote in his staff report to the council.

"In addition, the project applicant is proposing amenities and park improvements that would benefit the Valley Trails neighborhood and the greater community," he added. "Staff, therefore, believes that the applications merit favorable action from the City Council."

The site, just southwest of the intersection of West Las Positas Boulevard and Hopyard Road and within the existing Valley Trails neighborhood, includes the 11,067-square-foot church and 108-stall parking lot that would be torn down to make room for the new homes.

The plans call for five house models consisting of two one-story styles and three two-story styles, between 2,451 square feet and 3,385 square feet. No affordable housing units are planned, so Ponderosa would meet its obligation by paying $948,013 in affordable housing fees to the city when building permits are issued.

The developer would also proposes to build a 600-square-foot private clubhouse for its new development, making the facility available to all 498 Valley Trails homeowners for scheduled once-a-month events.

Another key aspect of the plans is a public restroom in the adjacent 6.1-acre neighborhood park, which Ponderosa would construct free-of-charge along with offering $5,000 annually for five years to help with restroom maintenance.

The Planning Commission voted 3-2 to support the project April 12, with commissioners Nancy Allen and Greg O'Connor in dissent with concerns including ongoing costs to taxpayers for the public restroom and that the project didn't offer enough amenities to the broader community.

The site also served as a debate subject for the Pleasanton school board last month.

During a joint city council-school board meeting April 11, school trustee Jamie Yee Hintzke asked whether the district still had time to consider the church property for a potential new elementary school.

School district staff returned to the board a week later, letting them know PUSD was precluded from pursuing the property based on a mitigation agreement the board approved between the district and Ponderosa Homes in October.

In exchange for $775,400 in school impact fee revenue from Ponderosa, the district agreed to cooperate with the developer in processing land-use entitlement applications for the project.

In all Tuesday, the developer seeks permission for a General Plan amendment to change the site's land-use designation from public and institutional to medium-density residential.

Ponderosa also wants to rezone the site to medium-density residential, a permit to tear down the church and related infrastructure, and to subdivide the site into 36 residential parcels and four common area parcels.

Additionally, the council will consider approving a finding that the project will not have a significant effect on the environment, as well as a development agreement, a vesting tentative tract map, an affordable housing agreement and a growth management agreement.

All but two approvals could come in the form of resolutions Tuesday night, while the rezoning bid and associated development plan and the development agreement would be approved by ordinance introduced Tuesday night and adopted at the next council meeting.

The council's regular meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. inside the council chambers at the Pleasanton Civic Center, 200 Old Bernal Ave.

In other business: council members will discuss how to allocate almost $765,000 in housing and human services grant funds available for the 2017-18 fiscal year. They will also approve an action plan for spending $270,000 in federal community development block grant funds.

The council will present a proclamation declaring this as Older Americans Month.

The council will also recognize outgoing members of city commissions and committees before swearing in new commission and committee members. A reception in honor of all the members will take place before the meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m.