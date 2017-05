Works from art instructor Charlotte Severin's Art Made Easy class, which has been offered through the city of Pleasanton for more than two decades, will be on display in the 24th annual Students' Art Exhibit at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd., this week, with an opening reception from 7-9 p.m. Monday.

Watercolors will include a portrait of a hummingbird by Helene Roylance, sunflowers by June Ferreri and blossoms by Ferreri.