Commission calls for fewer homes in proposed Happy Valley development

It appears the current developer of the Spotorno Ranch property in the Happy Valley could be headed back to the drawing board.

That after the Pleasanton Planning Commission last week indicated it was inclined to oppose Tim Lewis Communities' bid to bring 39 houses to an undeveloped flat area on the 154-acre Spotorno property on Minnie Street -- 17 homes more than would be allowed under city planning standards for the site.

"I think 22 feels right," commissioner Nancy Allen said. "To go any further is completely inconsistent with zoning ... and I think it's out of character, independent of what zoning says, with the neighborhood as well to have a density that is (39 homes)."

Commissioners also criticized early house designs and urged more public trails associated with the project, but a majority said they might be willing to support the developer's desire not to construct the long-planned bypass road, which would connect Sycamore Creek Way to Callippe Preserve Golf Course.

Those topics, and others, dominated a nearly three-hour Planning Commission work session Wednesday night on the proposal from Tim Lewis Communities to build 39 single-family detached homes and associated improvements on the property's 31-acre flatland.

The workshop was designed for the commission to review and hear comments about applications submitted by the developer for various entitlements, including a rezoning plan, General Plan amendment, Happy Valley Specific Plan amendment and a development plan.

Commissioner David Nagler opened the discussion by reminding the 60-plus people sitting in the council chamber that the meeting was a workshop early on the public review process, with no final decisions to be made Wednesday.

"This is an effort by the commission and the city to really gather information," he said. "It's important ... that we not believe this is a process that is a runaway train or that it's assumed the project will be built or that it will be built in the form that's put before us."

The proposal

"We're thrilled to be here tonight. We're excited about this project. We're excited to be here in Pleasanton, and we are just really looking forward to hearing your feedback and comments as well as the public," Michael O'Hara, of Tim Lewis Communities, said to the commission in his opening remarks.

The Roseville-based firm is the latest company trying to develop the Happy Valley property owned by the Spotorno family for 150 years and used primarily for agricultural such raising livestock and grazing.

The project site, located about 1.5 miles east of the Interstate 680 ramps at Sunol Boulevard and north of the city-owned golf course, consists of a mix of planned unit development zoning districts: semi-rural density residential, medium density residential and agriculture/open space.

Previous development concepts since 1999 looked at either 75 or 79 homes between the 154-acre property, which includes the lower flatland and hilly acreage, O'Hara said. The Happy Valley Specific Plan contemplated 97 houses on the property.

The current proposal calls for 39 one- and two-story houses clustered into a neighborhood at Westbridge Lane and Alisal Street, with a mix of public and private streets as well as public trails. The remaining 123 acres would be designated as permanent open space with a conservation easement.

Tim Lewis Communities proposes four house design styles with sizes between 3,354 and 4,072 square feet. The lots would have varying size at an average of just under 0.6 acres.

City planning rules allow for up to 22 houses in the Spotorno flat land, as currently zoned, with a major dedication of open space. The developer seeks a general plan amendment and a rezoning plan to allow for an increase to 39 houses.

O'Hara pointed out that unlike past development proposals for the site, all houses would sit in the lower flatland with no homes on higher-elevation land. He also said the overall site could have 75 homes as currently zoned.

The 75 houses would be an unlikely scenario given hillside development restrictions approved by voters under Measure PP, according to city staff, who said the upper parcel could see about 10 units under PP provisions.

Bypass road

The long-proposed bypass road to serve the Happy Valley and Callippe Preserve is recommended to run through the Spotorno Ranch.

The bypass road would likely need to go through areas that include steep slopes, triggering a familiar Measure PP debate about whether a road and associated retaining walls and bridge qualify as a "structure" under the 2008 voter-approved ballot measure that prohibits development on slopes at 25% or greater.

The question was a central issue when the City Council approved a 43-house development in the nearby Lund Ranch II site last year, with the council concluding a road was not a structure in that case but saying the issue should be weighed on a project-by-project basis.

The commission didn't engage in a full Measure PP debate on Wednesday night, rather city staff was looking for initial thoughts on the developer's request to eliminate the bypass road entirely, keeping Westbridge Lane as permanent access road to Alisal Street.

Community development director Gerry Beaudin noted that the bypass road was conceived as a mitigation for traffic impacts of a larger-scale development of the Spotorno site, plus the golf course and associated housing project.

In addition to Measure PP conflicts, O'Hara argued the bypass road is no longer needed for the development because no houses are proposed for the upper lot. Plus, with an estimated cost of over $12 million, the current housing proposal couldn't support the bypass road financially, if paid for fully by the developer, he said.

"I'm not ashamed to say, yeah, 39 homes would not be able to support that level of expenditure," O'Hara said, adding, "Not only is it a dollars and cents thing, it's a sensible development aspect to it as well."

Another talking point remains whether the bypass road would be fully paid by the Spotorno developer, or if the city would contribute.

Several residents claimed they were told the city at one time had $10 million reserved to fund the bypass road, but city staff denied that assertion.

Public input

In all, the commission heard from 13 residents who live near the project site and who all opposed the project, and only landowner John Spotorno spoke in favor.

Critics raised concerns about aspects such as eliminating the long-planned bypass road, traffic impacts, bike and pedestrian safety, the number of homes and proposed house design style.

Westbridge Lane resident Ben Maughan told the commission the 39-home proposal was too large for the semi-rural area.

"I love where we live. It's different than the rest of Pleasanton and it's supposed to be different from the rest of Pleasanton," he said. "I'm not anti-development. I think people should be able to develop their property, but I think they should develop it within the planning restraints."

Maughan also raised concerns about increased traffic and less safety in his neighborhood if the bypass road wasn't built.

Alisal Street resident Jay Lofthouse-Zeis said he was worried about even more traffic in the Happy Valley, especially considering the unsafe driving he's seen often in the area since the golf course opened.

"Now you want to put in more houses into our area? You've killed our agricultural community. It used to be chicken alley. What is it now?" he asked.

Sang Lee, who lives on Westbridge Lane, said speeding drivers are already a big problem in his neighborhood, and adding more homes would only exacerbate the problem.

"Safety is paramount to me," he said. "It's an ingredient for tragedy to happen in the area as it stands now. Add on more homes? Come on, do the math. We need safety, and we need protection from you guys."

Commissioner comments

Each of the four commissioners indicated they didn't like the 39-house proposal introduced by Tim Lewis Communities, deeming it too many homes in too small an area in the semi-rural site.

"In general, I have concerns of rezoning to go beyond the 22 (homes) that are defined," Commissioner Justin Brown said. "I do have concerns that a higher density is not necessarily in keeping with the rest of the neighborhood and rural feel there."

A majority of the commissioners also indicated they might be leaning toward supporting the elimination of the bypass road given the smaller scale of the proposed project, if that conclusion is supported by upcoming traffic analysis and other alternative mitigation strategies.

"Things do change over time, and the whole development that was envisioned on Spotorno Ranch has changed," Nagler said. "And in the context of making the streets safe, I don't know that that requires building a bypass road through an environmentally sensitive area."

"And just the simple reality of the economics of this project it would be, I think, unfair and unrealistic to say on the one hand to the applicant 'here's how many homes you can put up on the flat area but you also need to build this road,'" he added. "If we really are intent on building this bypass road, then I think it can only occur if the city is willing to put up it's proportional share."

The impact of removing the bypass road would be analyzed in the project's environmental analysis -- dubbed a subsequent environmental impact report (EIR) since it will use the Happy Valley Specific Plan EIR as its foundation.

Other EIR topics include traffic, noise, visual impacts, air quality, biological and cultural resources. The draft environmental document is expected to take more than a year to complete before being released to the public for review.

The commission also agreed with city staff that the house sizes and footprints should be reduced to maintain the semi-rural character of the Happy Valley and that accessory dwelling units be contemplated on all lots.

No affordable housing units are proposed, with the developer to pay low income in-lieu housing fees to the city instead. City rules require projects of this size to provide at least 20% affordable units, though the obligation could be met with the in-lieu fee.

Commissioners Jack Balch and Greg O'Connor did not participate in the workshop, recusing themselves while citing an unspecified economic conflict of interest with the property. Alternate commissioner Brown stepped into a regular seat as a result.

City planning staff said there would like be another workshop on the Spotorno development, if and when Tim Lewis Communities returns with an updated proposal in the wake of commissioners' comments.

The commission would later hold a public hearing during which it would make a recommendation to the City Council, which would have the final say on the project.

Urban growth boundary

Another talking point during the meeting was where exactly the city's urban growth boundary (UGB) -- marking the outer limits of development -- is located on the eastern portion of the property.

According to city staff, the UGB was mapped differently in this part of Pleasanton in the 1996 and 2005 Pleasanton General Plans, though Beaudin called those lines inexact in nature. Each of those lines would place part of the project area outside the UGB.

But 1996's Measure FF further specifies the UGB should extend to the "base of steep hills," according to city staff, who recommended using Measure FF as the guide rather than the "conceptual" General Plans maps.

The commission supported using Measure FF as the guide for UGB line, which would mean the whole development area would fall within the UGB.