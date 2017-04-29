News

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 29, 2017, 9:03 pm

CHP: Fatal crash on I-580 in Livermore

SUV spins out, goes down embankment near Greenville Road

A fatal crash took place on Interstate 580 near Greenville Road in Livermore on Saturday afternoon, a California Highway Patrol officer confirmed.

The CHP got a call at 3:26 p.m. from a passerby who saw a silver SUV traveling on I-580 spin out and go down an embankment, CHP Officer James Evans said. Only the SUV was involved in the crash.

Eastbound lanes were temporarily blocked as police and fire responded, but all lanes are open now, the CHP reported.

The crash resulted in a fatality, Evans confirmed. No additional details were available.

â€” Janis Mara, Bay City News

