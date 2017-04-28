News

Fire causes extensive damage to Pleasanton house

No injuries reported in Friday morning incident

by Julia Reis / Pleasanton Weekly

A residential structure fire in Pleasanton Friday morning caused extensive damage and displaced a family who was renting out the property near Foothill High School, according to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

No one was home at the time, and no firefighters or other people were injured, LPFD battalion chief Mike Miller said.

At around 10:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 7800 block of Marigold Court, southeast of the intersection of Foothill Road and West Las Positas Boulevard, Miller said.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of a house when they arrived. The fire was completely extinguished within 30 minutes, according to Miller.

The fire started in the garage and extended into the attic and caused extensive damage, making the home uninhabitable. A family with two children was renting out the house and is working with their church to find a place to stay, Miller said.

An electrical short in the garage ignited the flames, which caused an estimated $200,000 in damage and $50,000 in property loss according to initial estimates, Miller said.

