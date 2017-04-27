News

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 27, 2017, 1:21 pm

Tri-Valley Health Fair set for Saturday

Free event runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Firehouse Arts Center

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

The city of Pleasanton, Axis Community Health and the Pleasanton Unified School District are joining forces to host this year's Tri-Valley Health Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave. in downtown Pleasanton.

The free event will include resource tables, dental and vision screenings, physical examinations, cultural entertainment, and other health and human service related resources -- part of a multi-agency effort to bring an array of resources to one place to help people who might not otherwise have access to the information or health care.

The Tri-Valley Health Initiative is a collaboration with the offices of Alameda County supervisors Nate Miley and Scott Haggerty, Alameda County Health Care Services Agency Center for Healthy Schools and Communities, Alameda County Social Services Agency, Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare, John Muir Health, Palo Alto Medical Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, and the cities and school districts of Dublin and Livermore.

For more information, visit Ptownlife.org.

