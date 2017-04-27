Court denies former Walnut Grove principal's petition challenging his dismissal

An Alameda County judge this week denied a legal petition from former Walnut Grove Elementary School principal Jon Vranesh challenging an administrative hearing panel's decision that found PUSD had valid reasons to fire him nearly three years ago.

In an 11-page decision issued Tuesday following a court hearing four days earlier, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Wynne Carvill upheld most of the Commission on Professional Competence's findings, including on inappropriate conduct and destruction of data by Vranesh.

"The court finds that Vranesh received training on sexual harassment...was in a position of authority as the principal, and despite such training had engaged in a concerted pattern of harassment of a repeated, routine and generalized nature," Carvill wrote. "Vranesh's knowledge, authority, and initiation of repeated acts of sexual harassment support a finding of 'immoral conduct.'"

In an emailed statement Thursday afternoon, PUSD spokesman Patrick Gannon said, "The district is pleased with the court's decision, and as directed, is taking the necessary steps to finalize the decision."

Vranesh's attorney Paul Kondrick wrote in an email Thursday afternoon, "Judge Carvill's order is the very first review of the Commission on Professional Competence's decision to support the district's request to terminate Jon Vranesh in August 2015."

Kondrick continued, "It is noteworthy that the Alameda Superior Court ruling now finds that commission abused its discretion, by repeatedly preventing Mr. Vranesh from presenting significant evidence at the hearing. It also set aside major findings by the commission to justify terminating Mr. Vranesh. Judge Carvill concluded that the evidence did not demonstrate that Jon Vranesh had any character traits 'inconsistent with employment at a school district as a special education teacher or in any other capacity.'"

Vranesh filed the petition for writ of mandate in September 2015, nearly two years after he was removed as Walnut Grove's principal and placed on administrative leave amid accusations of improper conduct.

Vranesh, who was promoted to principal in August 2011, was placed on leave in November 2013 and removed as Walnut Grove principal the following month, finishing out the school year as an itinerant principal doing data entry for the district. His administrator's contract was not renewed for the 2014-15 school year.

He was accused of creating a hostile work environment based on reports from a number of teachers who claimed he used inappropriate and sexually derogatory language regarding female PUSD employees.

Vranesh denied using any inappropriate language, alleging at the time that he had been placed on leave for filing a complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleging safety and harassment issues.

PUSD conducted an investigation into the teachers' and Vranesh's allegations and ultimately dismissed him from the district in June 2014 after receiving reports on the investigations. The district alleged charges of dishonesty, immoral conduct, evident unfitness for service, and persistent violation of school laws against Vranesh.

Shortly before his dismissal Vranesh filed a claim against the district, seeking monetary damages and other relief for allegations of defamation, making or publishing false statements and violating his right to privacy. That civil suit remains unresolved, with a case management conference currently scheduled for Aug. 8 in Superior Court.

The dispute over Vranesh's termination went before the state Commission on Professional Competence, which in August 2015 concluded he was properly dismissed. The commission's findings included allegations of inappropriate and threatening language, as well as knowing destruction of district emails.

Vranesh filed a separate suit to challenge the administrative hearing panel's decision a month later, arguing the charges against him were vague and presented with insufficient evidence and that some testimony had been omitted from the hearing.

Vranesh, district officials including interim superintendent Micaela Ochoa, and their attorneys appeared before Carvill last Friday to argue the case, according to court records.

The judge largely affirmed the panel's findings in his decision Tuesday, calling Vranesh's conduct "egregious" and rejecting his claim that he had been unfairly singled out.

The court also found that the district had already been looking into allegations against Vranesh before he filed the complaint alleging workplace safety and harassment.

"Even if Vranesh's complaints preceded this proceeding, the evidence demonstrates that the district had a legitimate business reason to terminate Vranesh based on its charge of sexual harassment and destruction of data," Carvill wrote.

The court also upheld the CPC's findings on the dishonesty charge based on the destruction of data.

"On November 18, 2013 at 12:35 p.m. the district directed Vranesh to return the laptop and Vranesh destroyed the data the very next day at 6:31 a.m.," Carvill wrote. "Vranesh then returned the laptop without reporting the destruction of data. These facts demonstrate a purposeful and thoughtful plan to hide information from the district."

However, Carvill did not support the CPC's conclusion that Vranesh was unfit for service. He cited a prior court case that established unfitness for service "connotes a fixed character trait" in his explanation.

"The record shows behavior over a three year period of a concerted pattern of harassment and a purposeful and one-time thoughtful plan to hide information from the district," an excerpt from the decision reads. "The record also shows no similar incidents prior to this time period and that even during the time period there were persons who thought Vranesh was 'good principal' who appeared 'passionate about education' and an honorable man."

Furthermore, Carvill found the CPC abused its discretion in excluding evidence from Vranesh's treating psychologist on whether his actions were due to a fixed character trait. The district's attorneys objected to that testimony on the basis that the doctor was an undisclosed expert and not qualified to testify on fitness to teach, according to the court's ruling.

The court also concluded that Vranesh did not persistently violate school laws in printing out and keeping emails and was not dishonest in doing so since he turned over roughly 8,000 emails before the hearing.

In its decision, the court directed PUSD to "prepare and submit a proposed judgment." A time frame is not specified, however and it's unknown whether another court date has been set.