City serves as her muse

Plants, dogs and downtown Pleasanton send out their siren songs to artist Steffi Gross, who celebrates their allure in her paintings and photographs.

"My two latest projects are little Pleasanton pictures on frames and ornaments," Gross said.

She mounts 5-inch-by-7-inch stretched canvas copies of her paintings of the Pleasanton Arch and historic downtown onto frames with stands and also makes them into 2-1/4-inch squares with ribbons for hanging. The miniatures are available in Clover Creek and Workbench True Value Hardware downtown as well as Tanuta Winery in Livermore.

Gross said she likes to carry a few with her to give to people who are helpful, such as folks at the pharmacy or the bank.

"I like to watch people get cheered up," she said. "I like it when people are happy -- even as a little kid I tried to draw them out."

After getting her people fix while running errands, Gross, a watercolor painter in opaque gouache and translucence, returns home to paint and photograph. She "has a bunch of projects going all at one time," she noted.

She also paints pets, usually from photos provided by the owners.

"People just love their pets," she said. "I can do children's portraits, too. Adults usually don't see themselves as a watercolor."

Gross took to the sketchpad early.

"I have a creative family so I guess I was born into art," she said. "My cousins are musicians, a fashion designer, an interior designer who did work for Phoebe Hearst in New York, and an author-director-screenwriter."

Gross grew up in Los Angeles, around "the Hollywood stuff," she said.

"My mom had a degree in marketing and was very creative. She was always bringing me crayons and encouraged art," she recalled.

When her younger sister needed eye surgery, she spent a lot of time in waiting rooms and her mother knew art would keep her occupied.

"When I was 3, she gave me a giant book, 'How to Draw Mickey Mouse,' and I would sit there quietly drawing," Gross recalled.

As a teen, she worked in a needlepoint store, and studied art at Pierce Community College near Simi Valley with the idea of designing jewelry. However when she transferred to San Jose State University, she did so with an eye to earning a living and majored in fine art and graphic illustration.

"I ended up working at FMC Corp., illustrating a fighting vehicle," she said with a laugh.

One of her college professors had worked for Disney as an illustrator.

"I learned a lot from him," Gross said. "Also from watercolor professor Leroy Parker, who has become extremely accomplished and has a studio in Lafayette."

She moved to Phoenix in the 1980s, where she worked as a commercial artist on accounts including McDonnell Douglas and Honeywell Corp. as well as designing brochures and signage for restaurants and land developers. She also worked as a graphic artist for a large lithographic firm for customers including Intel Corp., ComputerEasy Software and Sunrise Preschool.

Twenty-six years ago when she moved to Pleasanton with her family -- husband Mike, and daughters Natalie and Marci, now 28 and 24 and grads of Foothill High -- Gross found work with Chevron Corp. and the Tri-Valley Herald.

She fell in love with Pleasanton's charming downtown and her friendly neighbors, and she signed up for Charlotte Severin's Art Made Easy class, offered through the city, and began painting watercolors.

"I was an illustration person, where I worked from photos and images," Gross explained. "Then I started taking pictures and painting from those."

When her children were 6 and 2, she was working on an assignment for an oncology seminar when, ironically, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"After my cancer started, I began donating my time," Gross said, getting involved with Pleasanton's Make a Difference Day.

She also designed a logo and a T-shirt for the Devil Mountain Run to benefit Children's Hospital Oakland, and handled its publicity. And she helped with the Pleasanton Spirit Fun Run, and the Firehouse Fun Run.

"If I can give back with my art, so much the better," Gross noted.

She enters her art work in the Alameda County Fair, and won the Fair Director's Award in 2014 for a photo of a little boy eating a red, white and blue popsicle for the theme "Taste the Red, White and Blue."

"I like people in portraits, and I enjoy documenting," Gross said.

She began to capture the local scenes about 10 years ago.

"I've been selling Pleasanton, Livermore and vineyard images since 2005," she said.

She likes to experiment with photography and images that can be achieved with filters as well as natural light.

Her first indoor photo, she remembered, was a floral still life, of calla lilies in a green vase that someone gave her after she had surgery. She was taken with the way the light reflected through the leaves at different times of day and continues to explore these effects.

"I go down to Raley's and see what flowers are for sale and that gives me an instant model," she said. "I just move the flowers around, then vacuum the floor, make dinner, and then take some more pictures."

She also buys random objects to experiment with how they are reflected in the natural light at different times of day.

Gross is a member of the Pleasanton Art League, active in its group that exhibits works in local businesses. Her work also has been chosen twice for the Fresh Works exhibit at the Harrington Art Gallery in the Firehouse Arts Center.

"I enjoy being in an art environment," Gross said. "It fills the void of not working full time or being in college anymore."

From Mickey Mouse to the Pleasanton Arch, Gross continues to observe the world around her and translate it using the pencil, brush and camera.