3 authors speaking at Firehouse

Three authors will discuss "Writing from the Margins" at 7 p.m. Monday at the Firehouse Arts Center, presented by Towne Center Books. Tickets for $10 are available at www.firehousearts.org.

Susan Burton is the author of "Becoming Ms. Burton." After being incarcerated she experienced firsthand the difficulty of life after prison, and she created a reentry program for women called A New Way of Life, which includes help with housing, job placement and emotional support. She has scheduled appearances on Fresh Air, the Daily Show and NPR Marketplace.

Ethel Rohan has written "The Weight of Him," a compassionate novel dealing in a hopeful, loving way with the subjects of grief, eating disorders and suicide. Rohan is the author of many short stories, and this is her debut novel. She was born and raised in Ireland and lives in San Francisco.

Bridget Quinn is a writer, art history scholar, educator and sports-obsessed amateur living with her husband and two children in San Francisco. Her book, "Broad Strokes: 15 Women Who Made Art and Made History (in That Order)" features 15 overlooked artists, with reproductions of their works. This is art history from 1600 to the present day for the modern art lover, reader and feminist.

Each of the three authors will present her work, engaging with each other and participating in a question-and-answer period with the audience. Afterward they will be available to autograph their books, which will be for sale at the event.

For more information, call Towne Center Books at 846-8826.