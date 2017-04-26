News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 26, 2017, 6:16 pm

Running for the Boermans: Pleasanton Middle School event raises funds for teacher's family

by Julia Reis / Pleasanton Weekly

Around 200 Pleasanton Middle School students, along with staff took part in a "fund run" Friday afternoon to raise money for the family of English teacher Carla Boerman.

Boerman, a sixth- and eighth-grade teacher at the school since 2015, died after a car crash in town April 4. Her husband Brian and 14-month-old granddaughter Caroline were also in the car when the crash happened.

The young girl suffered only minor injuries, but Brian Boerman is recovering from a traumatic brain injury sustained in the collision, according to a GoFundMe started for the family.

At the hour-long event last Friday, school staff ran on the track alongside students, many of whom were wearing homemade T-shirts emblazoned with "Boerman Squad." They collected flat donations and contributions by the lap. Final totals are anticipated to be released next week.

"When we heard about what happened we all felt, 'What can we do?'" said teacher and track team coach Ann Cartwright, who organized the run along with fellow teacher and coach Beth Louderback. "We thought this would be a great way for our school to come together."

Carla's granddaughter Caroline and daughter-in-law Cristina were among those who attended the event.

"Thank you to everybody who organized and participated," Cristina Boerman said. "It's been really hard the last few weeks, but the love and support everyone has shown us has helped us through this difficult time.

"Carla loved PMS and we love PMS, and it will continue to always be a special part of us," she added.

