Uploaded: Wed, Apr 26, 2017, 3:13 pm

'Evita' opens Saturday night at Firehouse

Dynamic political musical has plenty of food for thought, director says

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre opens the 1976 Tony Award-winner "Evita" on Saturday night at the Firehouse Arts Center. And Pleasanton's professional theater troupe will undoubtedly work its magic on the hit musical, which brings the controversial Eva Peron to life through a musical score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice that fuses haunting chorales with exuberant Latin, pop and jazz influences.

Born into poverty in 1919 in rural Argentina, Eva was only 15 when she headed for the bright lights of Buenos Aires where she was a starlet at 22; President Juan Peron's mistress at 24; the powerful First Lady at 27; and dead at 33.

But director Misty Megia points out that "Evita" is more than the story of an ambitious, charismatic young woman who rises to the ultimate position in her country.

"I am thrilled to be taking on this classic show, which is incredibly poignant in our current political lives," Megia said. "It takes on the rise of a power that completely divided a country down socioeconomic lines.

"A country became engaged because of their passions on the issues that were important to them -- they protested, they gathered in large masses," she continued. "They made sure their voices were heard.

"I couldn't help but be drawn to the parallels to today's world. Minus the time period and the social media aspect, the similarities are shocking."

The story of "Evita," a saint to the working class but reviled by the aristocracy and mistrusted by the military, is an arresting theatrical portrait as complex as the woman herself. Memorable songs include "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "What's New Buenos Aires," "High Flying Adored" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall."

"Peron's speeches were meant to incite fear and rage and they were combative," Megia added. "Accusations were made against people who disagreed, or news was created on Eva's radio station to only talk about how wonderful Peronism was."

In preparation for the production, Megia interviewed a woman who escaped Argentina during the Peron regime and shared her difficulties as an immigrant.

"It is heartbreaking to see history's darkness repeated," Megia said. "But again it's not as easy as this person is bad, or good. Someone that ruined lives of many can also be considered others' salvation. It all depends on the seat you are sitting in and your view."

Music director for the show is Rachel Robinson and choreographer is Christina Lazo. The cast features professional Equity Association actors, including Ashley Cowl as Eva Peron, David Sattler as Che Guevara (who narrates the story) and Christopher Vettel as Juan Peron.

Rounding out the principal characters are Carolyn Bacon (a San Francisco Conservatory of Music-trained soprano) as Mistress and William Giammona as Magaldi. The rest of the ensemble will be supported by a fully professional orchestra.

This is the third Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre production for Megia, who is also a choreographer and an actor.

"Interestingly this show doesn't provide an ending that wraps everything up in a nice bow and makes a comment on how you should feel," she said. "Instead it provides an opportunity to come to your own conclusion with the information it chooses to share."

Rags to riches -- and power

What: "Evita"

Who: Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre

When: April 29 to May 14; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. May 13 and Sundays

Where: Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave.

Tickets: $19-$40; purchase at Firehouse Arts Center Box Office, by phone at 931-4848, or online at www.firehousearts.org

Special: Free 'Inside the Show' discussion with actors and director after the matinee performance this Sunday.

