Uploaded: Wed, Apr 26, 2017, 3:52 pm

Bay Area ranked in top 10 for worst air pollution nationwide

American Lung Association says area had sixth-most 'unhealthy days' in U.S.

The San Francisco Bay Area ranks among the top 10 most polluted regions in the country, according to a report issued last week by the American Lung Association.

State of the Air 2017 is based on air quality monitoring from 2013 to 2015, and includes San Benito and San Joaquin counties in the greater Bay Area.

San Joaquin County has the highest level of year-round particle pollution levels in the region. The county suffered its worst period ever for pollution from diesel exhaust, wood burning devices, wildfires and other sources of soot, a situation exacerbated by climate change and recent drought conditions, according to the American Lung Association.

Overall, the Bay Area's particle pollution ranked sixth nationwide for the number of unhealthy days and fourth nationwide for year-round levels. This puts area residents at risk for health problems like asthma and lung cancer.

"I run cross-country and compete in track and field, so I always need to be aware of my surroundings," Jaxin Woodward, a 15-year-old high school athlete from Vacaville, said in a statement. "Exhaust from cars triggers asthma attacks a lot for me."

There was a reduction in the number of days with unhealthy levels of ozone. San Francisco, Marin, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties all had zero unhealthy ozone days during the period monitored.

The report also indicates that the number of unhealthy ozone days have dropped throughout the state and nationwide, which the American Lung Association attributes to the federal Clean Air Act.

Air quality laws and policies to combat climate change save lives, according to the American Lung Association, and need to be protected in Congress.

-- Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by Perry Mason
a resident of Castlewood
on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:20 am

Finally a scientific correlation directly linking liberalism with foul air...

Posted by resident
a resident of Another Pleasanton neighborhood
on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:02 pm

It has nothing to do with political affiliations, but rather concentration of people, cars, and industries.


However, if you want to bring politics into this, keep in mind the current administration will do anything possible to de-regulate whatever has been done to protect the environment. It will only get worse the next 4 years.

Posted by Michael Austin
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:24 pm
Michael Austin is a registered user.

Politics has everything to do with it.
Look at the BAAQMD, a non elected bureaucracy packed with political cronies and extreme nepotism. The BAAQMD is a billion dollar year payroll paid by the tax payers.

Posted by resident
a resident of Another Pleasanton neighborhood
on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:38 pm

Whatever they are, and I can even agree with you, if anything they are creating regulations that try and control pollution around.

Do you want cleaner air? We need more regulation!

Humans are a selfish species. If let alone they will self serve themselves, air pollution creation included.

Posted by Michael Austin
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
18 hours ago
Michael Austin is a registered user.

BAAQMD are engaged creating regulations for those people that have abused their lungs all their live, with smoking the dope, marijuana, hashish, regulated legal tobacco products.

Data from the American Lung Association is that 85% of people in the nine county bay area with breathing problems, restricted airways, are people that have abused their lungs by way of inhaling one or more of the above products over their life time.

14% of people with breathing problems in the nine county bay area are related to industry, such as asbestos, chemical plants, refineries.

Those of us that have not abused our bodies are being regulated to compensate those people that have.

We are being forced to stop burning wood in our highly efficient non polluting fire place inserts, regardless of our constitutional right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

I have an email from Jack Broadbent, CEO at BAAQMD informing me that California law supersedes my constitutional right.

That is how far left this organization of unelected cronies, misfits, nepotism is.

Posted by Sam
a resident of Oak Hill
15 hours ago

"We are being forced to stop burning wood in our highly efficient non polluting fire place inserts, regardless of our constitutional right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

Oh, oh. Now we're in trouble. Mike has gotten fired about again about the injustice against his "non polluting" fire place inserts.

:-)

Posted by resident
a resident of Another Pleasanton neighborhood
4 hours ago

It seems to me that the pursuit of clean air for a population as a whole superceeds one's disgust over people who abused themselves. I prefer to see myself as one who selfishly want to live in a place with clean air rather than one who wants to be in a place with not so clean air, to teach a lesson to those who didn't take care of themselves as I did.

Posted by res
a resident of Birdland
4 hours ago

And the solution is... Build more houses so more people are stuck at red lights with their cars idling. The politicians solution...

