Tri-Valley Commerce Con taking 'cyber-savvy' turn

Local cities join to present small business summit next week

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton is teaming up with the other Tri-Valley cities and their chambers of commerce to present Tri-Valley Commerce Con: Cyber-Savvy Edition next week in Dublin.

The free event aims to connect local small businesses with resources and information, with this year's focus on leveraging social media to compete online while maintaining virtual security, according to organizers.

"The Tri-Valley's business base is primarily composed of very small firms, and those same small businesses have accounted for an increasing percentage of jobs in the Bay Area since 2000," officials from the five cities said in a joint statement.

"By working together, the Tri-Valley cities and chambers are able to provide valuable, high-quality programming that addresses the specific needs of new and growing local businesses toward sustaining the region's outstanding business climate," they added.

In addition to Pleasanton, the Commerce Con involves the cities of Dublin, Livermore and San Ramon and the town of Danville, and those communities' chambers of commerce.

The event, scheduled for the morning of May 3, falls during National Small Business Week.

With its "cyber-savvy" focus, the conference will include presentations from representatives of Yelp, LinkedIn and the Privacy Enforcement and Protection Unit of the California Attorney General's Office. It will also feature one-on-one consulting and resources from exhibitors focused on social media.

The event is set to run from 8:30 a.m. to noon May 3 at the Shannon Community Center, 11600 Shannon Ave. in Dublin.

Registration is encouraged for the event and is required for individual consulting sessions. Sign up or learn more info at https://tvcommercecon.eventbrite.com.

