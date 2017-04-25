Symphony concert to feature Pleasanton clarinetist Michelle Ho

Pleasanton clarinetist Michelle Ho will be featured in the Spring Concert by the Young People's Symphony Orchestra on Saturday evening in Walnut Creek. She was one of the three 2017 concerto competition winners, who will each be highlighted in the program.

Ho will perform the first movement of the Clarinet Concerto No. 2 of Bernhard Henrik Crusell (1775-1838). A Swedish-Finnish clarinetist and composer, Crusell created works to provide himself with repertoire to play. His style falls between Weber and Haydn, though his attractive and bouncy melodies show his individuality.

Ho, 17, a senior at Amador Valley High, began to study the piece in her sophomore year of high school.

"From then on, I performed this on many other concerts and recitals with piano accompaniment, and eventually decided to make this piece a part of my college audition repertoire," Ho said.

This is Ho's second year in Young People's Symphony Orchestra, which is located in Berkeley, and she also plays in Amador Valley's first wind ensemble and symphony orchestra. She began playing the clarinet at age 10, and it grew to become one of her biggest passions in life. She has been studying with Joe Bonfiglio for the past 6-1/2 years.

Ho was principal clarinetist of the CODA 2015 Honor Symphony Orchestra, principal clarinetist of the Cal Poly All-State Music Festival Wind Symphony in 2016 and 2017, and performed the West Coast premiere of "Rhapsody" for solo clarinet and band by Patrick J. Burns in May 2016. She also enjoys teaching and is currently the youngest member of the teaching staff at Ingram & Brauns music shop in Pleasanton.

Other winners of the concerto competition are violinist Sofia Matthews, 14, a freshman at Berkeley High, who will play Henryk Wieniawski's "Polonaise Brillante for Violin & Orchestra"; and Elizabeth Butler, 18, a senior at Berkeley High, who plays the marimba, and will perform in the third movement of Paul Creston's "Concertino for Marimba."

The concert opens with Wagner's (1813-1883) Prelude to Act I of his opera, "Die Meistersinger von NÃ¼rnberg." Other pieces will be Johannes Brahms' "Academic Festival Overture" and Paul Hindemith's "Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber."

Music director/conductor David Ramadanoff is celebrating his 28th season conducting the 96 young musicians who range in age from 12 to 19, and hail from 32 Bay Area cities in eight counties. The Young People's Symphony Orchestra was founded in Berkeley in 1936 after Clarabelle Bell, an amateur harpist and Berkeley resident, got the idea after hearing a youth orchestra on a trip to Portland, Oregon.

The Spring Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church, 1801 Lacassie Ave. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $15, with tickets available at www.brownpapertickets.com. A silent auction will take place at 6:15 p.m.

For more information, call (510) 849-9776, email ypso@ypsomusic.org or go to www.ypsomusic.org.