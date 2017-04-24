News

Pleasanton contractor has license revoked over fatal Berkeley balcony collapse

Segue Construction also to pay investigative costs, disciplinary bond as part of settlement

by Julia Reis / Pleasanton Weekly

The Pleasanton firm that served as general contractor for the construction of a Berkeley apartment complex where a balcony later collapsed, killing six people and injuring seven more in 2015, will have its license revoked as part of a settlement reached with state officials last week.

The California Contractors State License Board announced the settlement with Segue Construction in an April 21 news release, indicating it would take effect May 19.

As part of the agreement, the contractor has been barred from applying for reinstatement of any license for five years. Prior to obtaining a new or reinstated license, Segue official Kirk Alan Wallis will reimburse the state license board's investigative costs of $99,950, according to the state agency.

David Michael Dunlop, who served as officer and responsible managing officer for Segue between 2002 and 2016, will also reimburse investigative costs up to an additional $15,000.

For either of them to be affiliated with any future state contractor's license, a disciplinary bond between $15,000 and $150,000 would also have to be filed with the license board for at least two years.

The settlement resolves an accusation the state agency filed in November that alleged Segue had willfully disregarded or departed from its building plans and trade standards for good construction in the building of the Berkeley apartment complex.

In its accusation, the licensing board alleged deck joists were not pressure-treated as the building's plans called for, leading to moisture intrusion that caused severe dry rot.

The June 16, 2015 balcony collapse at the Library Gardens complex killed six students, five of whom were visiting from Ireland.

The incident prompted the city of Berkeley to pass stricter building codes for decks, and legislation at the state level that increased oversight of contractors. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office in March 2016 declined to file criminal charges in connection with the fatal balcony collapse.

Information from Bay City News Service was used in this article.

Comments

Posted by Dave Ferguson
a resident of San Ramon
on Apr 25, 2017 at 6:03 pm

"The incident prompted the city of Berkeley to pass stricter building codes for decks, and legislation at the state level that increased oversight of contractors."
Every City in the Tri-Valley has unqualified Building departments in regards to inspections. Ask any licensed contractor if they believe, truthfully, that the Building Departments help to protect the public.
Take it from a former Plumbing Contractor, the Building Departments in our area have been robbing from everyone who has a permit.

Posted by Michael Austin
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:11 pm
Michael Austin is a registered user.

Dave Ferguson:

if you have issues with licensed government inspectors, you are addressing them on the wrong forum.

I recommend that you contact the County Attorney in the Jurisdiction where you have issues.

They will readily take up your issues and get after it through prosecution and punishment.

Posted by Bill
a resident of Pleasanton Heights
on Apr 26, 2017 at 5:18 pm

I have gone through several significant construction projects on residences in Pleasanton, and I have always found the city and the inspectors they contract to be very thorough and competent. I have always received helpful feedback and tips from the inspectors.

