Harvest Park named Gold Ribbon School

The California Department of Education announced earlier this week that Harvest Park Middle School has been named a 2017 Gold Ribbon School.

The statewide distinction is awarded to schools that have adopted a model program or practice that includes projects and strategies replicated by other local educational entities, PUSD officials said in a statement about the award.

"This award represents the dedication of our teachers, parents and district to provide a 21st-century learning environment for all Harvest Park students," principal Robin Munsell stated. "I continue to be impressed with the innovative teaching happening at Harvest Park. This is a wonderful honor for our school community."

Added interim superintendent Micaela Ochoa, "This distinction is an incredible honor and a testament to the continued excellence of our Harvest Park community."

The California Gold Ribbon Schools Award was created to honor schools in place of the California Distinguished Schools Program, which is on hiatus while the state creates new assessment and accountability systems. Nearly 475 middle and high schools were eligible to apply this year.

Harvest Park was among 17 middle and high schools in Alameda County to receive the distinction. Dublin High, Wells Middle School, Eleanor Murray Fallon Middle School, Andrew N. Christensen Middle School, William Mendenhall Middle School and Stone Valley Middle School were the other Tri-Valley schools recognized.

Harvest Park was previously named a California Distinguished School in 1994, 2001, 2005 and 2013; a National Blue Ribbon School in 2002 and a National School of Character in 2005.

Gold Ribbon Schools will be recognized during a ceremony in Santa Clara May 4.