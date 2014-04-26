A&E

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 26, 2014, 8:27 am

Review: 'The Other Woman'

One and a half stars

by Peter Canavese / Pleasanton Weekly

The women in "The Other Woman" get the equal opportunity, like the men in Judd Apatow movies, to behave like overgrown children, but the power they give their cheatin' man to occupy all their waking hours makes this comedy more sad than funny.

I can't speak for the women in my life, but I suspect they would be offended by the ones depicted in "The Other Woman."

On the one hand, they get the equal opportunity, like the men in Judd Apatow movies, to behave like overgrown children, but the power they give their cheatin' man to occupy all their waking hours makes this comedy more sad than funny. If this is girl power, we're experiencing rolling blackouts.

Cameron Diaz plays Carly Whitten, a high-powered Manhattan lawyer used to serial dating more than one man at a time (though, yes, she proclaims,

"I'm too old for this [expletive deleted"). So it's a pleasant surprise for her that she's lasted two months with her latest beau, investment whiz Mark King (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau of "Game of Thrones").

"You never use their names!" marvels Carly's administrative assistant Lydia (Nicki Minaj). But Carly's optimism comes crashing down when she makes a surprise visit to Mark's Connecticut house and meets his wife, Kate (Leslie Mann).

Mann commits big-time to her character's emotional feebleness and pathetic dependency on her man; for a while, it even appears "The Other Woman" may turn into a stalker comedy along the lines of her 1996 outing (directed by husband Apatow) "The Cable Guy," since Kate shows up at Carly's office, then follows her home, desperate for details and emotional support.

But before you can say "The First Wives Club," the duo bond and begin working together to perpetuate respective charades with Mark as they plot their next moves.

And there's where the movie definitively departs from our reality. It's hard to willingly suspend disbelief for this distasteful plot, and even harder when Diaz doesn't act like someone who's achieved her professional status (plus, her job responsibilities evaporate early on), Kate and Mark make such an incredible personality match (she's dotty and babbling; he has no patience), and Kate remains attracted to this demonstrable cad with an ever-wandering eye, even when a second mistress turns up in the form of jiggly Amber (Kate Upton).

Some won't care that "The Other Woman" doesn't pass the smell test, and depending on their taste in comedy, some might find the movie uproarious. Mann certainly works it, and gets the odd line that's funny on its own merits, and there's plenty of cheap farce and slapstick humiliations (first for the gals, then for the guy) to fill out this big-screen sitcom.

But by the time we're into the pandering pranking phase (you'll never guess ... laxatives are involved!), discriminating audiences will be looking to the exits.

These sisters may be doing it for themselves, but something tells me director Nick Cassavetes's dad John -- known for giving Gena Rowlands fascinating female roles -- would take pause at this one.

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by Cholo
a resident of Livermore
on May 14, 2014 at 4:52 pm

we totally enjoyed the movie...devoured my the buttered popcorn and munched on a very tasty burrito!

i luv movies about married couples and all the sneaky stuff that happens in their marriages. waaaaaaaaaay funny!

after the movie we all went out for ice-cream and talked about everybody that we know that has a troubled marriage...tee hee

marriage is not worth it...i rest my case

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Valley Trails site is poor location for school
By Tim Hunt | 7 comments | 462 views

Secrets to saving on your summer city vacation
By Jeb Bing | 0 comments | 310 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Pleasanton Readers' Choice

Readers' Choice Ballot is here

It's time to decide what local business is worthy of the title "Pleasanton Readers' Choice" â€” and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 21st. Stay tuned for the results in the June 23rd issue of the Pleasanton Weekly.

VOTE HERE