Body found along Alameda Creek ID'd as teen who drove off Niles Canyon Road

Jayda Jenkins had been missing since Jan. 21 crash after extensive search

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office has confirmed morning that a body found Thursday evening along Alameda Creek is a young woman who had been missing for a month but wasn't found during an extensive search.

Jayda Jenkins, 18, of Tracy, crashed her vehicle into the creek off Niles Canyon Road on Jan. 21 and she had been listed as missing.

The sheriff's office this morning on Twitter sent their condolences to Jenkins' family and friends as part of its confirmation of Jenkins' identity.

A person found the body near the creek -- close to Coyote Hills in the Ardenwood area -- and called police at 5:34 p.m. on Thursday to report it.

Deputies who responded found Jenkins on the north side of the creek, between the water and a levee trail.

Police said Jenkins appeared to have been in the water and exposed to the elements "for some time."

â€“ Keith Burbank, Bay City News

