Uploaded: Thu, Feb 23, 2017, 4:14 pm

Dublin: Sheriff's deputy dies from injuries after being struck by jail bus

Michael Foley was veteran in local law enforcement

by Julia Reis / Pleasanton Weekly

Alameda County sheriff's deputy Michael Foley died Thursday from injuries sustained a day earlier when he was struck by an inmate-transport bus at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, the sheriff's office announced Thursday afternoon.

Foley, 60, had worked for the sheriff's office since 2007, coming to Alameda County after working 29 years as an officer at the Concord Police Department.

"Michael was one of the hardest working deputies on this agency," the sheriff's office said through a post on its Facebook page Thursday. "He was an extremely kind man who loved his family, friends, co workers and community. He believed in public service and making the world a better place. All of us who were touched by his life will never forget him."

Wednesday's incident happened at about 6 a.m. at the transportation yard behind the jail, Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

It was dark when the incident occurred and apparently the deputy who was driving the bus didn't see Foley, and Foley didn't see the bus, Kelly said.

The bus was traveling at about 15 mph at the time, and the only people on the bus were the deputy driving and another deputy.

After the crash, Foley was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where a large group of colleagues gathered to support the deputy and his family, according to Kelly.

The California Highway Patrol's major accident investigation team will reconstruct the incident to find out exactly what happened, Kelly said Wednesday.

Editor's note: Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.

