Around Pleasanton: Holiday Fund distributes $72,156 to 10 nonprofits

The Pleasanton Weekly distributed checks Thursday totaling $72,156 to 10 Tri-Valley nonprofits that were the beneficiaries of this newspaper's 2016 Holiday Fund.

As a member of the Rotary Club of Pleasanton, I joined Weekly publisher Gina Channell in the awards ceremony and luncheon which Rotary hosted at Hap's Original Restaurant on Neal Street in downtown Pleasanton. With us were Sean Rico Fisher and Jonathan Kurup of Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which partners with the Weekly in handling the Holiday Fund each year.

It was a timely luncheon, as representatives of these charitable organizations told Rotary members that their organizations need increased funds to meet a growing number of those in need. Even though the Tri-Valley is seeing an economic rebound, the good times have not reached the nonprofit caregivers that depend on public contributions to serve our community, they said.

Contributions to the 2016 Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund were distributed in equal amounts of $7,215 to:

* Valerie Jonas, chief development officer at Axis Community Health

* Jennifer Oxe, community engagement director at Agape Villages Foster Family Agency

* Natalie Brown, director of development at Hope Hospice

* Kay King, chairwoman of REACH

* Sandra J. Wing, founder/director of Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation

* Robert Taylor, executive director of the Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley

* Janeen Rubino Brumm, a board member at Sunflower Hill

* Kenny Altenburg, branch operations director for the Tri-Valley YMCA

* Melanie Sadek, executive director of Valley Humane Society

* ShakÃ© Sulikyan, executive director of the ValleyCare Charitable Foundation.

REACH, an acronym for Resources Education Activities Community and Housing for special-needs adults of the Tri-Valley, uses funds collected through the Holiday Fund to enhance the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities. It uses these resources to support education programs, for activities and to provide housing opportunities, with nine homes in the Tri-Valley serving 26 people with disabilities that range from cerebral palsy to Down syndrome to autism.

Taylor, the new executive director of the Senior Support Program, said the Holiday Fund has enabled the nonprofit organization to help seniors go through the aging process, such as dealing with the loss of a loved one, friends, the ability to drive and hear well, and many other meaningful experiences we often take for granted.

The Rotary audience learned about how Agape Villages uses its share of the Holiday Fund to find homes for abused and neglected children throughout 14 counties in Northern California, including here in Alameda County.

Jonas said Axis Community Health, which is the Tri-Valley's sole provider of medical and mental health services for individuals and families who have a low income or who are uninsured, serves more than 14,000 members of our community.

Brown, director of annual giving at Hope Hospice, said that for more than 35 years, the organization has provided end-of- life care to families in the Tri-Valley regardless of insurance or income status. The Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund helps Hospice support these and other programs.

Wing said her foundation offers therapies to help alleviate the side effects caused by radiation and chemotherapy. "The Weekly's Holiday Fund is a true example of the work going on to help and empower our community," she added.

Also speaking at the Rotary meeting was Sunflower Hill board member Brumm, who talked about how the organization is working to create a sustainable residential community for individuals with special needs, similar to senior living.

Representing the Tri-Valley YMCA, which recently moved from Dublin to Pleasanton, Altenburg thanked Rotary for its support of the Holiday Fund, which he said helps the Y promote healthy living through its programs that are open to all families in the area.

ValleyCare Charitable Foundation, part of Stanford Health at ValleyCare, uses its share of the Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund to support its needs, Sulikyan said.

Sadek said Valley Humane Society uses contributions from the Holiday Fund to help pay for its rescue and rehabilitation programs for dogs and cats and support existing pet-guardian relationships.