Pleasanton: Nonprofit set to host annual Ragin' Cajun fundraiser

Local nonprofit Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation is holding its Ragin' Cajun Goes to Trinidad fundraiser next month in Pleasanton.

The lime -- a word for party in the Caribbean-- will feature carnival music, dancing and dinner, plus live and silent auctions, to benefit the organization that provides Tri-Valley cancer patients during their treatment period with financial assistance for complementary healing services.

The Ragin' Cajun is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Casa Real Event Center, 410 Vineyard Ave. in Pleasanton.

Tickets are on sale now for $200 per person, with table purchases available. Foundation representatives encourage community members to attend with neighbors, friends, coworkers and family members to support those with cancer in the Tri-Valley.

For more information, go to https://goo.gl/RyRxcJ or call 866-862-7270.