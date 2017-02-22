News

Wed, Feb 22, 2017

Pleasanton: Nonprofit set to host annual Ragin' Cajun fundraiser

Proceeds benefit Sandra J. Wing foundation

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Local nonprofit Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation is holding its Ragin' Cajun Goes to Trinidad fundraiser next month in Pleasanton.

The lime -- a word for party in the Caribbean-- will feature carnival music, dancing and dinner, plus live and silent auctions, to benefit the organization that provides Tri-Valley cancer patients during their treatment period with financial assistance for complementary healing services.

The Ragin' Cajun is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Casa Real Event Center, 410 Vineyard Ave. in Pleasanton.

Tickets are on sale now for $200 per person, with table purchases available. Foundation representatives encourage community members to attend with neighbors, friends, coworkers and family members to support those with cancer in the Tri-Valley.

For more information, go to https://goo.gl/RyRxcJ or call 866-862-7270.

