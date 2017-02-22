News

City aims to incentivize carpooling by partnering with Scoop app

Program offers discounts for commuter rides starting or ending here

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Looking to encourage commuters to carpool and ease traffic congestion in Pleasanton, the city recently announced a new partnership with Scoop Technologies to offer incentives to local residents and workers who use the company's commuter ridesharing app.

City officials allocated $30,000, provided through the Alameda County Transportation Commission, toward a program that offers discounted trip prices for commuter rides that start or end in Pleasanton, according to city spokesperson Tracy Dunne.

The program is similar to those launched in San Mateo and Foster City earlier this year, she noted.

"The partnership between the city of Pleasanton and Scoop is a timely one as traffic continues to be a challenge in our community as well as the Bay Area," Pleasanton Mayor Jerry Thorne said in a statement. "With the recent addition of express lanes on I-580, Scoop offers an innovative solution to encourage carpooling for both our residents and employees."

The city-sponsored program offers people who live or work in Pleasanton $2 off every carpool ride they take using the Scoop app. The company will invoice the city monthly, and the program will remain in place until the $30,000 is used up, according to Dunne.

City officials hope the new program will help Pleasanton residents and employees change their commuter habits, opting for more carpool rides rather than single-person car trips.

"Scoop is honored to partner with Pleasanton to offer a solution to the challenges residents face in their commutes," Scoop CEO Rob Sadow said in a statement.

"Pleasanton is a leader in providing better lives for its residents while lowering emissions," he added. "Through this program, the city is setting an example for others to follow as congestion remains a top concern for both the public and private sectors."

To date, commuters have taken more than 400,000 trips with Scoop, offsetting 3.3 million commute miles and lowering carbon emissions by 3 million pounds, according to city officials.

People can participate in the Pleasanton program after downloading the app at www.takescoop.com or from the iOS or Android app stores. For more information, visit the Scoop website.

