Juniors steal show in Amador-Foothill boys basketball thriller

Rivalries in high school sports are something that can often put to the forefront everything that is good with high school athletics.

Such was the case on Feb. 14 when the Amador Valley boys basketball team traveled cross-town to Foothill for the East Bay Athletic League regular season finale.

That the Falcons won the game in double overtime thanks to some late-game heroics from Ramon Christwell (a pair of improbable 3-pointers at the end of regulation and the second overtime) was not the highlight. It was that this was a tremendous high school sporting event.

The gym was packed, the game went back and forth, pretty much keeping everyone on the edge of their seats -- or standing -- throughout the game.

Stuck with the sewage that has become professional and collegiate athletics (and high school in some cases), it was fantastic to be able to take it all in. For two hours that night, it was a gift to get lost in the joy of the event.

One thing not lost on me during the game was how incredibly talented the junior class is in Pleasanton.

Both the Dons and Falcons are junior-laden squads, and the juniors can flat out play. Amador started four juniors and a sophomore, while the Falcons started two juniors.

Tommy Kramer, Mitchell Lawrence, Mitch Benson and Demetrius Williams were the four starters for Amador, with Kenneth Tompkins -- another junior -- out with an injury. All five can handle the ball, shoot from the outside and play some good defense. Brian Turner is another junior that can play

For Foothill, Christwell and JT McDermott were the two juniors that started, while Gary Pride, who started some games, has developed into a force under the basket. Jose Ureno and Devin Powell turned in solid efforts coming off the bench all season.

Michael Smith, who missed the entire season with a foot injury, will be among the elite players in the league next season when he returns. Ricky Diaz is another capable junior that missed with injuries as well.

In my 20 years as a sports writer with the Tri-Valley Herald, seldom did I see a collective number of players from one class who were so good. I was fortunate enough to see a lot of these kids play in middle school while I was doing some work at Pleasanton Middle School.

At that point, you think of the future and what it was going to hold, but how many times throughout the years have things not quite come to fruition. In this case, however, it has. And barring unforeseen issues, it will be a treat to see these two teams battle at least twice next year.

Girls basketball

The Foothill girls freshman team finished by beating Amador in its final game to give the Falcons an 11-1 record, the best record of any team in the league.

The Falcons were led by first-year coach Madison Craig.

Spring sports

Practices for all sports are going strong and games are starting to be played. Make sure you send in the results for your week each Sunday to me at acesmag@aol.com. We also welcome pictures. All you need to do is provide the information that is in the picture as well as let us know who gets the credit for the photo.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact Miller or submit local high school sports scores, game highlights and photographs for his weekly Pleasanton Preps column, email him at acesmag@aol.com.